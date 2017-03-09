‘The Real O’Neals’ Faces Cancellation After Star Noah Galvin’s Diva Behavior

Sitcoms are tricky business, as it seems they either click or they don’t. ABC has a fairly successful line-up on Tuesday and Wednesday nights, but rumors are going around that one show, The Real O’Neals is in danger, and while the star, Noah Galvin, 22, has definitely contributed to the show’s success, he is also said to be part of the reason that ABC is considering cancelling the show about a gay teenaged boy in an Irish Catholic Chicago family. What was intended to be a pro-LGBT show also has started some controversy, as Galvin was prone to the occasional rant, and one storyline that has other members of the LGBT community up in arms.

ABC‘s sitcom must-see tv includes shows like Modern Family, Blackish, and The Goldbergs, all of which are pretty well established, and American Housewife and Speechless as the newbies, according to the Inquisitr. One key to the success of these shows is a lack of behind the scenes feuding and diva behavior, which is said to be plaguing The Real O’Neals.

A popular entertainment industry website for blind items, and then, blind items revealed, Crazy Days and Nights, has made mention of the show, The Real O’Neals, and whereas it once hinted that the show was in trouble, it has now unveiled that rumor, placing blame on star Noah Galvin.

The original blind item ran in July, and just today, it was revealed that it was indeed about The Real O’Neals and Noah Galvin.

“This very good, but barely watched network show was renewed by the skin of its teeth. One of the reasons was the star of the show’s ego and the way he demanded everyone treat him like the king of the set. Now comes word that the show actually will be canceled because of him and a recent interview he gave.”

IndieWire is also confirming that The Real O’Neals is in trouble, and points to the fact that ABC has pulled back, and not ordered a full season as it has with the other sitcoms. ABC was said to be blindsided when Noah Galvin gave an interview to Vulture where he made several critical and catty comments about others in the Hollywood LGBT community.

Sources say that it “remains to be seen” how Galvin’s behavior will effect the future of The Real O’Neals. After Galvin was confronted on his comments to Vulture, and what could be the price professionally, Galvin apologized, and said he now realizes that his comments were brazen and hurtful.

In the article, the openly gay actor slammed how Arrow actor Colton Haynes decided to come out, criticized Eric Stonestreet for how he depicted a gay character on Modern Family, and even targeted Bryan Singer about underage boys.

“The entire interview I gave to Vulture has hurt the LGBTQ community and the industry I feel truly fortunate to be a part of. My only intention was to try and empower and promote honesty. I apologize to everyone that I’ve hurt with my comments and understand the damage that has been done. I am new to this and will certainly commit to being more thoughtful and wiser as I navigate all of this moving forward.”

But insiders on The Real O’Neals say that this isn’t an isolated incident, as Galvin’s diva behavior has been a problem on set.

“[Galvin] has been warned multiple times about matters of ‘ego and entitlement. He caused a grade-A shit show. ABC screamed at him all afternoon.”

Whether The Real O’Neals will be renewed is still said to be up in the air.

Do you watch The Real O’Neals? What do you think of Noah Galvin’s behavior?

