Khloe Kardashian Still Worries About Tristan Thompson Cheating With Jordy Craig

Khloe Kardashian is in love with Tristan Thompson but apparently, she is still so worried that he’ll cheat on her with baby mama Jordy Craig that she has spies keeping an eye on the NBA baller. Hollywood Life reports that Khloe is keeping tabs on Tristan to make sure he doesn’t slip up and do something stupid, like cheat on her with anyone else. That includes Jordy Craig, who was pregnant with Tristan’s child when Khloe met him and who gave birth back in December when their relationship was still pretty fresh.

It wouldn’t be too far-fetched for any of the Kardashian sisters to use spies in order to keep their men in line. After all, there have been Keeping Up With The Kardashians episodes devoted to Kim Kardashian hiring private investigators to follow behind Kourtney Kardashian’s on-again, off again manchild Scott Disick.

Now if the Kardashian women are following around and keeping each other’s men in check, then what’s to stop Khloe from keeping tabs on her own man? After all, he was fresh out of a relationship (or possibly still in one) when she got him and it’s not like he could just cut ties and walk away from Jordy Craig either. Instead, the Cleveland Cavs center has been visiting with Craig and their baby boy sans Khloe in order to bond with his son. It seems fair for Khloe to worry about what else Tristan Thompson might be doing while he’s not up under her and is making family time with baby Prince and his beautiful mother.

Rumor has it that Tristan has been using his son Prince as a reason to spend time with Jordy Craig without Khloe Kardashian being able to say anything about it. If that really is the case or even if Khloe has good reason to suspect that it is, shouldn’t she dump him and move on rather than employing spies to keep tabs? It seems like an awful waste of time to keep chasing after pro basketball players who have done nothing but hurt her feelings a la Lamar Odom and James Harden.

“She love[s] Tristan wholeheartedly and he’s been nothing but a stand-up, loving man,” claims a Hollywood Life source. “But she can’t help but worry sometimes. Khloe spends as much time in Cleveland as possible and has spies in every city his team plays in.”

According to the report, Khloe Kardashian just has a hard time trusting that Tristan Thompson is doing the right thing and her ex-husband, Lamar Odom has a lot to do with her intense trust issues. On top of all the drama that Lamar caused for Khloe, she is also dealing with reports that Tristan has been sneaking around with Jordy behind her back. While she allegedly doesn’t even believe the cheating reports, just hearing that your man is secretly banging his ex can’t be good for the psyche.

It sounds like Khloe is keeping an eye on more than just Tristan Thompson’s cheating rumors as they pertain to Jordy Craig. Khloe Kardashian reportedly has spies keeping tabs on the NBA baller in all of the cities where he plays in order to keep the groupies at bay too.

“Khloe knows how groupies throw themselves at NBA players in every city,” the insider also shared.”She’s definitely keeping tabs on him.”

Rumor has it that Khloe and Tristan are madly in love and that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wants to make baller babies with the Cavs center, It’s no secret that she’s been dying to have a family but if she has concerns about Thompson’s faithfulness, maybe she should get that under control before anything else. Otherwise, she might end up being a baby mama whose child gets visits from another woman’s boyfriend just like the way Tristan is doing with Jordy Craig.

Do you think Khloe Kardashian is really spying on Tristan Thompson or having people that she knows spy on him to make sure he’s not cheating? Tell us what you think of this latest relationship drama in the comments section below.

