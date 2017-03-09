Casey Anthony On New Baby: ‘Blessed’ Or ‘Dumb Enough’ To Bring Kid In The World

Casey Anthony has been at the center of plenty of fake news reports, therefore, upon hearing that Casey is open to having another child, the story initially reads like one of the many fake news stories that have followed Anthony over the years. As reported by the Inquisitr, there was the time that Now8News.com reported in September 2015 that Casey had died. Those who believed the fake news being spread thought that the then 29-year-old Anthony had been found dead in Ohio. The fake news story was spread largely on Facebook, with folks having heated reactions to Anthony’s fake and alleged death, prior to many of those same people learning that it was actually a hoax report.

Now reactions to the fact that Casey wouldn’t rule out having another baby are sending shock waves through the web, as reported by TMZ. Anthony receives plenty of questions surrounding what could have caused the death of her daughter, Caylee, nearly a decade ago. Anthony was accused and acquitted of the death of the 2-year-old girl.

“I’ve been tested, I’ve gone through the psychological evaluations, I’ve talked about this to the point where I’ve been in a puddle not being able to talk about it for days afterwards. If I am blessed enough to have another child — if I’d be dumb enough to bring another kid into this world knowing that there’d be a potential that some jack***, their little snot-nose kid would then say something mean to my kid — I don’t think I could live with that.”

In the above photo from February 13, Casey stood near artwork Caylee created. The AP spoke with Anthony in her West Palm Beach, Florida, house. The publication was able to interview Casey during five separate occasions, and it represents the first time Anthony has spoken about the death of Caylee Marie on the record to reporters. However, Casey claims that she does not know how Caylee died according to The Associated Press.

Casey spoke about being convicted for not telling police the truth initially — and then admitting that she lied. Either way, Anthony believed that everything would have happened in the same manner as it did, because Casey said cops believe other cops. The crux of the interview, however, found Casey claiming that she did not know if her daughter drowned or if there was another cause of death.

“Everyone has their theories, I don’t know. As I stand here today, I can’t tell you one way or another. The last time I saw my daughter, I believed that she was alive and was going to be OK, and that’s what was told to me.”

Casey said her dad had her daughter at the time of the tragedy. Anthony remembers having breakfast with Caylee that fateful morning and saying goodbye to her own mother. Casey said she could only recall being in bed and her mother coming into the room prior to leaving for work and then Casey waking up hours later not knowing where her daughter was.

Anthony claimed that she has done enough research to know that it’s not allegedly some kind of suppressed memory, but that she cannot fill in the blanks as to what happened to Caylee the day she died. However, Casey made it clear that she could not live with the fact that any new child she is “blessed” or “dumb enough” to bring into the world might be subjected to other children who would say something mean to Casey’s child. As expected, plenty of reactions to Anthony’s new interview are being published online.

