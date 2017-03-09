Hillary Clinton Debuts New Bob Haircut With Bangs On International Women’s Day

Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton sported a brand new hairstyle on International Women’s Day. The 69-year-old former secretary of state sparked a buzz on social media after she appeared in public sporting a new blonde pixie cut on March 8, set aside as International Women’s Day. She also wore a red pantsuit in honor of the day.

Thousands of her admirers on social media commented that she looked amazing in her new hairstyle and red pantsuit.

After sporting the same short hairstyle for years, Clinton decided to celebrate International Women’s Day 2017 on March 8 by debuting a fresh, new hairstyle. She switched her looks from a comparatively voluminous but short hairstyle to a new wispy bob with bangs.

She took to Snapchat on International Women’s Day, March 8, 2017, to show off her brand new hairstyle. The former New York Senator had cut her hair into a bob with bangs.

Many viewers on social media said she looked fresh and chic.

In the Snapchat video, Clinton was dressed in red in honor of the “A Day Without a Woman” strike on International Women’s Day, initiated by the organizers of the spectacularly successful Women’s March on Washington, which took place last January.

During the Women’s March on Washington event, hundreds of thousands of women took to the streets of Washington and dozens of cities worldwide to protest gender inequality and prejudice that women face.

The “A Day Without a Woman” movement, according to the organizers’ website, was conceived to draw attention to “the value that women add to the socio-economic system while receiving lower wages and experiencing greater inequities, vulnerability to discrimination, sexual harassment, and job insecurity.”

“There’s a lot to fight for: Planned Parenthood, education, healthcare, jobs. Every issue is a woman’s issue. So stand up, resist, run for office, be a champion,” Clinton said in the Snapchat video.

Although her short speech in support of the organizers of “A Day Without a Woman” was well-received, her brand new haircut stole the spotlight.

“I’m going to go to the hair salon and be like gimme the Hillary Clinton blonde plz.”

“@HillaryClinton’s new hair is a game changer.”

She also sported her new haircut while delivering an address at the Vital Global Leadership Awards at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington D.C. on March 8, according to Us Weekly.

She was dressed in a red blazer and wore scarlet lipstick in honor of the International Women’s Day.

Twitter took notice immediately, with hundreds of social media users expressing admiration.

However, while thousands of her fans on social media admired her new hairstyle, saying it looked cute, fresh and chic, others said they missed her familiar old looks.

During her speech at the Vital Global Leadership, Clinton said she was overwhelmed by the fervor of activism in response to President Donald Trump’s unpopular policies since he became president.

“As we all stop to look fear in the face, the result has not only been action, but passion,” she said.

“Never lose your optimism, your persistence and your resistance. We can build the future we envisioned when we started on this journey with Vital Voices two decades ago, for women, for girls around the world and for us here at home.”

Hillary Clinton Debuts New Blonde Pixie Cut — See Her Hair Makeover https://t.co/3Wexg2kUFx pic.twitter.com/t8cQBXTQcs — ✿ Showbiz Baby ✿ (@Theshowbizbabe) March 9, 2017

Speaking earlier on March 7 in midtown Manhattan at the Girls Inc. annual New York luncheon hosted by ABC’ s Elizabeth Vargas, Clinton expressed optimism about the future while reflecting about her experience of loss to Donald Trump in the 2016 general election, ABC News reports.

“Now, the truth is, life hands all of us setbacks,” she said.”Now, we know that. And if you have lived long enough, you have experienced them, haven’t you? Now, I have had my ups and my downs. In the last months I have done my share of sleeping, a little soul searching and reflecting, long walks in the woods and in those moments I am thankful for my own village, my community and family and friends who have supported and encouraged me.”

[Featured Image by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images]