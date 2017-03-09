‘This Is Us’ Finale To Feature ‘Painful’ Scene Never Before Seen On Television

This Is Us fans have already stocked up on all of the tissues, wine, and puppies that they may need to get through the season finale, and now they just have to brace for what’s to come. According to the cast of the hit NBC drama, the upcoming This Is Us finale, titled “Moonshadow” is going to “destroy America” in a way that has never been seen before on network television.

In an interview with Variety, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman called the finale “incredibly ambitious” for the way it jumps between time periods, presumably the mid-1990s and the years prior. But Fogelman points to one scene in particular that will shake up viewers in a way like never before.

“There is a scene with Milo and Mandy that I have not seen on television,” the This Is Us creator told Variety.

“I think it’s going to rock people.”

This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia also addressed the never-before-seen scene.

“It was pretty painful,” Ventimiglia told the Hollywood Reporter.

“Heartbreaking… some place that we’d never been with This Is Us, and it was just one of those moments that you were grateful for the work and grateful for the words you get to say and the partner you get to be in a scene with. It was one of those scenes.”

Ventimiglia said there are two or three “truly impactful scenes” the will lead the season out.” Ventimiglia also warned fans to “get ready” for a gut-wrenching finale.

“I hope everyone has recovered from William’s passing is all I’m going to say. Get ready. It’s a rocky ride at the end.”

Viewers already saw the not-so-happy side of Jack and Rebecca Pearson’s (Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore) marriage on the This is Us episode, “What Now?,” when Rebecca headed to Cleveland to join her band on a five-city tour. Jack—and a six-pack—were seemingly a few hours before her, and now Fogelman says the finale is “definitely the darkest place we’ve been.” The showrunner said the finale, which features a final scene that he had planned when he pitched the show, will be “upsetting” to viewers.

Moore was just as dire.

“We’re going to destroy America by the end of the season,” the This Is Us star said. “As if they don’t have enough to be upset about at this point in time anyway. But they’re going to be upset for a completely different set of reasons.”

This Is Us star Chrissy Metz (Kate on the show) also teased that the finale will feature an unexpected twist that fans didn’t see coming—and it’s not necessarily about Jack’s death.

“You’re going to have to wait a little bit, but it does answer some really important questions,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “And not ones that you’re expecting.”

Metz also said the reveal of how her TV dad died was nothing like she expected.

“I was like, ‘What?'” the This Is Us star admitted. “I was so surprised and saddened — not just because he passed but the way he did.”

Metz’ onscreen brother, Justin Hartley, said the finale won’t give viewers closure on Jack’s death.

“There is a cliffhanger,” Hartley told CNN.

“He didn’t die an old man. He didn’t live a long, long life… it’s sudden, it’s unexpected, it’s very tragic.”

This Is Us fans already know that Jack Pearson dies sometime in the mid-1990s when his kids are teenagers, but Fogelman has long said it will be “a while” before the full details of his passing will play out. But it definitely sounds like Jack’s death will be addressed in some way in the This Is Us finale.

While viewers can drown their sorrows in wine and puppy snuggles, Fogelman did offer a glimmer of hope that may help fans get through the show’s long hiatus.

“There is, in the strangest way in the end, hope and optimism that is really beautiful,” he told Variety of the show’s final Season 1 scene.

