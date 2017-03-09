Adele’s Personal Trainer Reveals The Diet And Workout Plan That Sheds Pounds

Adele’s workout has been revealed, thanks to her personal trainer. It’s good to know that there’s one celebrity that doesn’t go to extremes when it comes to her diet or her fitness goals. Adele loves to keep it real, even when she’s staying healthy or trying to lose weight.

Her personal trainer, Pete Geracimo, has introduced Adele to a wide variety of workout regimens that has her loving the gym. After she took a break from her three-year career hiatus to drop a new album and debut her slimmer figure, it all came as a surprise to fans who loved her curves. Adele revealed that she is only staying in shape because for her massive world tour and her 3-year-old son, Angelo, reports MindBodyGreen.

“I was trying to get some stamina for my tour so I lost a bit of weight. Now I can fit into normal, off-the-shelf clothes, which is really a big problem for me. It’s to get in shape for myself, not to be like a size zero or anything like that.”

The 28-year-old even stopped smoking cigarettes and now works out regularly with her trainer. She also teamed up with Aidan Goggins and Glen Matten, creator of a new diet that’s taking over Hollywood.

In their new book, The Sirtfood Diet, they talked about their star-studded clients, including Pippa Middleton and Kim Cattrall. And in their interview with People, they said they worked with her personal trainer to come up with a diet for Adele that “isn’t really a diet.”

“Whenever I talk nutrition with my clients, if they’re trying to lose weight, I always tell them to look at this Sirtfoods,” he told People. “You lose weight without losing muscle. It takes it to the next level.”

How this diet works is that it’s split into two phases that each last seven days. Phase one includes replacing breakfast and lunch with green juices, meals such as stir-fry seafood and buckwheat noodles or tofu with ginger and stir-fried vegetables for dinner. By day four, dieters would work up to eating two large meals per day, and by phase two, they begin eating their meals at regular times of the day.

Goggins and Matten discovered that most of their clients on the diet lost up to 7 pounds in seven days. Meanwhile, Adele has been documenting her weight loss and fitness training on her Instagram. Her personal trainer focuses on creating a strong core before doing anything else.

“My whole basis is that I start from the core, and work peripherally, because that’s your foundation for all your strength and your well being,” he told People. “For me it’s not all about the big muscles. Exercise is supposed to improve our lives, not impede it, and sometimes if you just stick to big bodybuilding, you’re shortening all your muscles and then all of a sudden your major motion is lessened.”

He loves to get his clients to do planks. He calls his version of the work Seven Minutes in Heaven. It includes doing various plank positions, each for a minute.

“I love planks, and planks work,” he continued. “Because if you have any kind of back problems, doing crunches is not going to help.”

In his interview with MindBodyGreen, he said he advises his clients to do HIIT (high-intensity interval training) workouts to burn fat fast. However, every workout program he creates is specific to his clients, their personal needs, and body type. You don’t have to follow Adele’s regimen to a T.

Focusing on your core and eating clean and in moderation will help you shed weight like the singer.

