Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Reportedly Flirt On ‘The Voice’ To Earn Love Bonus

When Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani first hinted at a flirty affair on The Voice, viewers of the popular singing competition had fun speculating that the two were doing more behind those over-sized coach chairs. The lovebirds eventually confirmed all those rumors that they were a couple. Now, more than a year later, Blake and Gwen are cooing at each other once more in their coach chairs on The Voice. But are they flaunting their flirting in order to earn an alleged love bonus?

Stefani and Shelton have transformed The Voice into a “love fest” this season by repeatedly proclaiming their love for each other, pointed out the Daily Mail.

While the contestants on The Voice sometimes bring the emotion of their lives to the show, Blake and Gwen have boosted the emotional level of The Voice by repeatedly flaunting their romance on stage in mutual declarations of affection.

“I love you.”

At one point, long-time coach Adam Levine taunted Blake for attempting to throw shade at Gwen. But Shelton’s buddy on The Voice, known for bantering in their bromance, got nowhere, with Stefani quickly defending her boyfriend.

“Yeah, it’s OK — I love you,” Gwen told Blake.

“Aw, so cute,” said the defeated Levine.

It didn’t take long for Shelton to respond with his own declaration of love for Stefani.

“I love you,” he announced.

Blake also complimented Gwen for her beauty, pointing at his girlfriend in admiration.

“Wow, look how pretty she is!”

The polite country crooner then gestured to the other female coach, Alicia Keys, and complimented her for her beauty as well before teasing Adam.

“Adam’s got a nice pretty feminine quality about him, too,” joked Shelton.

But is there a reason beyond true love for Gwen and Blake to flaunt their affection on The Voice? Radar Online told readers that “love pays,” reporting that the couple earn a “massive bonus” for looking loved-up on The Voice.

A source close to production told Radar that Stefani, 47, and Shelton, 40, are making more than the other coaches to show off their romance on The Voice.

“[Blake and Gwen] are getting paid an exceptional bonus that is significantly higher than the other judges to keep the spark alive on-camera.”

Thus far, Stefani and Shelton seem to be focused on flaunting their love rather than competing. But the production insider also said that the producers want the two to compete against one another, weaving battles on The Voice into their romance.

“The producers really want to see Gwen and Blake in competition more often this upcoming season, versus working with each other like they have in the past,” noted the source.

And while their love seems real so far this season on The Voice, the insider revealed that there’s even a “break-up clause” in their contract.

“And, of course, there is a stipulation in their contract, which is more of a break-up clause.”

That alleged clause reportedly requires both Shelton and Stefani to complete their contracts even if their romance fizzles out, according to the insider.

“If, for some reason, they call it quits, they are both required to finish out the remainder of their existing contracts,” explained the source.

But what the producers reportedly really want to see on The Voice is a proposal. The insider revealed that the executives are hoping that Shelton and Stefani will stage the engagement on air.

“Bosses are really, really pushing for this,” revealed the insider.

“They want nothing more than for Blake to propose to Gwen during a taping of the show.”

As for when and if that proposal might occur, Life & Style reported that Stefani and Shelton have put their wedding plans on hold for a different priority.

Gwen and Blake reportedly initially planned to get married this year, according to the publication’s sources. But those insiders have revealed that Stefani and Shelton postponed tying the knot to focus on having a baby together.

“They’re trying to have a baby first,” said one of the insiders. “That’s their main focus right now.”

Stefani reportedly feels “determined” to add to her flock by having another baby with Blake and carrying it herself, according to that source. However, Shelton allegedly told her that “it doesn’t matter if they adopt or get a surrogate.”

Gwen already has three sons: Kingston, 10; Zuma, eight, and Apollo, two. Stefani allegedly was “undergoing in vitro treatments for a year with very little success,” according to the publication.

“Physically and emotionally, it was just a lot for her,” added the insider. “So she’s trying to get pregnant naturally for the time being.”

