General Hospital Spoilers: Andre Testimony Wrecks Charlotte Custody Case [Poll]

General Hospital spoilers say the Charlotte Cassadine (Scarlett Fernandez) custody case has more twists and turns to come and the latest spoilers reveal Dr. Andre Maddox (Anthony Montgomery) plays a role in the case and it’s a shocking outcome. Who will win custody of Charlotte on General Hospital?

Who Wins The Custody Case Of The Century?

In the first day of the Charlotte custody case on Wednesday’s General Hospital, things got acrimonious quickly between the two sides. Laura Spencer (Genie Francis) leaned on Nina Clay (Michelle Stafford) to betray Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart). It was a dirty General Hospital scheme.

But General Hospital spoilers reveal things are about to get much nastier and dirty laundry will come spilling out about both parties. Laura made the first move taunting Nina but now Nina is angry and her claws will come out. On an upcoming General Hospital, things turn worse for the Falconeris.

Diane Outmatched By Nora?

On a recent General Hospital, Diane Miller (Carolyn Hennesy) tried to pull one of her typical court stunts. She loves to grandstand like she did with Franco’s (Roger Howarth) tumor in a jar but this time, the judge called Diane on her shenanigans. It was a General Hospital precedent setting moment!

On this week’s General Hospital, Nora Buchanan (Hillary B Smith) told Valentin she knows all about Diane’s antics so she wasn’t surprised when Diane tried to convince the court that Charlotte’s dad is a kidnapper. Diane may have finally found her match. We’ll see more on new General Hospital episodes.

Lulu And Laura Flip Out

Viewers saw how angry Laura was on the last General Hospital. Spoilers from Soap Central predicted Laura and Nina would butt heads on General Hospital. Laura pledged if Lulu Spencer (Emme Rylan) loses custody of Charlotte, she would kill Valentin. Would Laura do that? Maybe.

Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) finds himself in the uncomfortable position on March 13 General Hospital of trying to calm things down and play peacemaker. Lulu keeps going wild with good intentions, but it may blow up in her face. General Hospital spoilers show more antics to come.

#GH Today Tue Mar 7: Hoping to avoid an ugly custody battle over Charlotte, Laura pays Nina a visit in her office to suggest, …+ pic.twitter.com/lVLRGGy4HG — Laura H (@pmekame) March 7, 2017

Laura’s Anger Is Deep Rooted

If it seems Laura is being particularly aggressive on General Hospital over the custody case, she has good reason. Those that know their General Hospital history will recall that Laura also had a child stolen from her by the Cassadines and she feels it’s happening all over again but to Lulu this time.

Laura missed out on most of Nikolas Cassadine’s (Tyler Christopher) upbringing on General Hospital because he was kept from her. Laura’s son was taken from her and they spent 15 years apart. Recent General Hospital events show Lulu has also missed out on her daughter’s life. It’s history repeating itself.

Andre’s Role In Charlotte’s Case

On this week’s General Hospital, the judge decided that a child psychologist needed to meet with Charlotte, talk to her about her parents, and find out what she wants and who she wants in her life. That will play out on upcoming General Hospital episodes. Andre is the doc assigned to evaluate Charlotte.

Andre knows Valentin’s history with Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) on General Hospital and the accusations against him but Andre’s job is to get to know Charlotte and her wants and needs. General Hospital spoilers predict Laura and the Falconeris expect Andre to side with them, but will he?

Valentin and Charlotte on #GH have my absolute favorite father/daughter relationship. pic.twitter.com/t9XLUjgrIs — Valentin Fan (@valentinfangh) February 25, 2017

A Shocking Decision In Charlotte’s Case

General Hospital spoilers promise Andre will testify in the custody case and then the judge rules and the results are shocking. The verdict is predicted by General Hospital spoilers to be handed down on March 20. That same day, Anna lays into Andre about the outcome. That doesn’t sound good for Lulu.

The possible verdicts for this General Hospital case include sole custody for Valentin, sole custody for Lulu, or shared custody for Valentin and Lulu. It seems unlikely that either parent will be denied visitation in this General Hospital ruling. After the verdict, spoilers say Valentin approaches Lulu with kindness.

Who do you think will win custody? Will it be Valentin, Lulu or joint custody? Is there any way Lulu can get Charlotte away from Valentin or would that be the worst thing for her daughter? All of this will be resolved by Monday, March 20 according to the latest General Hospital spoilers.

Dying to learn Scout's first name? Tune into today's all new #GH. @KellyMonaco might make your day. ???? pic.twitter.com/pjOSIEp2OF — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 9, 2017

