Eden Sassoon On Dorit Kemsley: New ‘RHOBH’ Star Makes People Uncomfortable

Eden Sassoon is brand new to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and she’s learning that she has to watch her mouth, as her co-stars will remember everything she says. And Sassoon has already been held accountable for something that she shared with her co-stars that Lisa Rinna had said.

Eden is proud of who she is as a person and she doesn’t want to be the black sheep in the group because Lisa can’t remember what she says and does. And now, Sassoon has her sights set on someone else; Dorit Kemsley. While this has nothing to do with Kemsley personally, Eden is now revealing that she’s shocked at how uncomfortable Kemsley tends to make certain situations.

According to a new Bravo report, Eden Sassoon is now revealing that she was shocked to hear Kemsley’s comments about Erika Girardi, especially when she called Erika out for never giving her a compliment. Of course, this was false, as Erika had complimented Dorit plenty of times, even though she simply doesn’t remember it. And Bravo provided several flashback clips of the compliments Girardi had given Dorit over the past few episodes.

“Why does Dorit always have to make it uncomfortable between her and Erika? I was confused watching that. Erika so clearly gave Dorit a genuine compliment, and Dorit had to make it a big deal and try to make Erika feel bad. That wasn’t necessary,” Eden Sassoon writes in her blog about her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star, sharing that she does enjoy learning more about Erika, according to Bravo.

Of course, fans learned more about Girardi on this week’s episode of the show, as she traveled back to Georgia to visit her mother. She opened up about her childhood and her grandmother, who had played a big role in her life. She also revealed that she may not have had the best relationship with her mother throughout the years, and Eden Sassoon appreciated learning these things about her friend.

“I enjoyed getting to see a different side of Erika in this episode. I always see this beautiful, confident girl at the events we go to, but it was really nice to see her being so vulnerable. The trip was emotional but very empowering for women!” Eden Sassoon explains in her blog for Bravo, sharing that she loved getting to know Erika in a new way.

And it sounds like Eden Sassoon can appreciate this story, as her famous father and her sister, who died from a drug overdose, have influenced her. While fans haven’t heard much about her father on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Eden has brought up her sister several times, because she has been watching the relationship between Kim and Kyle Richards. Drinking and past addiction issues also plague this relationship. It is possible that she will open about her father and how his legacy has influenced her in terms of her professional life and how she handles drama.

“Having to reflect on the past (her grandmother, how she was raised) and realize that’s why you were molded into the person you are today is very important. That type of reflection helps you understand yourself. She is searching, as are we… especially me! God, I’m always searching for something #TypicalEden. I just appreciated her honest conversations with her mother, because I can relate,” Eden Sassoon points out in her blog, sharing that she understands the part about being molded by your family members.

What do you think of Eden Sassoon’s blog about Erika Girardi? Are you surprised that she has an opinion about Dorit Kemsley, especially since Dorit doesn’t feel she has done anything wrong?

