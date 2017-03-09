Kendall Jenner Addresses Pesky Plastic Surgery Rumors: See Who She Blames

Kendall Jenner’s fans are not backing down when it comes to the plastic surgery rumors. They keep accusing the supermodel of getting work done. There is no denying that Kendall’s features have changed over the years. But that could be due to a great stylist or growing up.

The 21-year-old has resurfaced on Instagram after her digital detox. Fans are still not convinced that Kendall Jenner hasn’t had any work done. In a new selfie posted to her Instagram account earlier this week, she showed off her new curves.

cool, now i need a vaca A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Mar 7, 2017 at 8:35am PST

Like Kylie, Kendall appears curvier than she was when she was a teenager. Again, one would chalk that up to growing up and puberty.

Natural sista my ass ???? @kendalljenner A post shared by . _????________13K (@wecannotkuwtk_) on Mar 8, 2017 at 12:41pm PST

Fans noticed that the model has wider hips, with one fan site posting side-by-side a photo from her years ago and a photo of her now, reports Life & Style Magazine.

“She WAS natural like the others, now she is FAKE like the others,” one fan wrote.

“OMG lol she’s so fake,” another added.

The Kendall Jenner plastic surgery rumors have also been swirling when it comes to her face, reports Life & Style. She is blaming her younger sister Kylie Jenner for changing up her features. She has recently addressed the rumors on her app and blamed her younger sister’s love for makeup for her plumper pout and apple cheeks as seen on social media.

“When I deleted my Instagram back in November, people were saying, ‘Kendall deleted her account to have full facial reconstruction” she wrote on her blog. “All of a sudden, photos of us came out with headlines like, ‘OMG Kendall got her lips done and got full facial reconstruction – look at her cheekbones, look at her nose!’ I was like, this is CRAZY.”

“I didn’t even address it at the time. Because if I address it, people are going to be like, ‘Oh, so she’s defending herself – she must be guilty. As a model, why would I have my face reconstructed? It doesn’t even make sense.”

Kendall reminded her fans that sometimes rumors can hurt and the Kardashian-Jenner clan are human beings too.

“It’s crazy because sometimes I feel like people just want me to lose,” she continued. “I found this Instagram page devoted to Kardashian bashing and it has a lot of followers. I just felt sad for whoever’s behind it – who has the time? People forget that they’re talking about real people who have real feelings and actually live their everyday lives (for the most part) just like everyone else.”

Even her 19-year-old sister has jumped her to defense. Kylie, who admitted that she gets temporary lip fillers, has taken credit for Kendall’s new look.

“You guys, Kendall let me overline her lip today with lipliner and everyone thinks she got lip injections,” she said on Snapchat. “I’m sorry, Kendall.”

that @esteelauder glow ???? #EsteeModel A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jan 8, 2017 at 11:18pm PST

However, OK! Magazine could be responsible for spreading the Kendall Jenner plastic surgery rumors. A report in the tabloid from November 2016 claimed that the reality star was getting her second nose job. An alleged friend of Jenner told OK! that she was in the process of planning her second nose job to slim it down even more.

Now that Kendall is losing her baby fat, she thinks that her nose is wide and out of place. The friend said that she wants her nose as slim as her sister Kim’s “perfect nose.” Kendall is apparently self-conscious about her nose like Kylie is self-conscious about her lips.

While some claim she took a break from social media to get plastic surgery, she revealed that it was for a different reason.

“I just wanted a detox. I just wanted a little break. I’m always on it,” she said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show back on Nov. 16.

What do you think? Do you think Kendall Jenner has gone under the knife to change her looks? Or, do you think it’s due to good genes, good lighting, and new styling? Sound off below in the comments section.

[Featured image by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Harper’s Bazaar]