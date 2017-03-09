‘The Walking Dead’ Season 7 Finale Spoilers: Horrifying, Betrayal, And Beauty

The Walking Dead Season 7 finale is only a few weeks away. Fans are pretty sure that the battle with Negan and the Saviors will begin. However, there is still a lot of information that hasn’t been released. Recently, showrunner Scott Gimple spoke about the finale and discussed how it will be different than last year. He also explained that there will be betrayal, loss, but some positive moments, too.

TWD spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what to expect on the AMC series.

In an interview with TV Line, Scott Gimple spoke about what to expect during the Season 7 finale. While last year’s final episode was described as a “claustrophobic descent into darkness,” this year things will be a bit different. Yes, there will be lives lost and fans will see loss. There will be betrayal by at least one person. However, there will also be moments of beauty.

“[Season 6’s finale] was the noose tightening and things getting darker and darker. This season’s finale has darkness and light, real horrific moments, betrayal, and real moments of beauty, redemption, love, and friendship. It’s sort of the panoply of human and Walking Dead experience.”

Even though Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus), and the other Alexandrians are planning war, that doesn’t mean it will be as brutal as last year. In fact, it is practically being promised that things won’t be as graphic as the Season 6 finale of TWD. However, a war is coming and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and the Saviors will not be easy to beat. Alexandria and the Sanctuary won’t be the only possible victims, either. The Kingdom, the Scavengers, Oceanside, and Hilltop Colony could also experience casualties because of the battle.

“Well, there are losses. As the stakes get higher and higher… things start to get more intense and heartbreaking, and yet everyone has to sort of band together and keep going.”

It is already known that some members of Hilltop Colony want to learn how to fight. Despite Gregory’s (Xander Berkeley) unwillingness to stand up and defend his community, the residents want to learn from Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Sasha (Sonequa Martin-Green). This is because of Enid (Katelyn Nacon) speaking to the residents.

Even though Ezekiel (Khary Payton) refused to participate in the war on The Walking Dead, they will likely end up joining in at some point. TWD spoilers for the next few weeks tease that the Saviors are going to not honor their part of the deal. It almost sounds like they will enter The Kingdom or do something to break the agreement.

Oceanside doesn’t even know that a war is brewing, but that is about to change. On the last episode, Tara (Alanna Masterson) decided to tell Rick about the secret community. Their men and older boys were killed by the Saviors. While they do want to hide, they will likely also like to seek revenge if they think there is a chance of winning.

As for Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) and the Scavengers, they agreed to help in exchange for “lots of guns.” While some fans don’t trust the junkyard community, they seem the most capable of putting up a good fight. Besides, it was teased that Jadis enjoys making deals and she admitted to Rick that it is time for them to change along with the world once again. It isn’t known if they can be trusted. However, that can be dealt with after the war is won.

What do you think of what showrunner Scott Gimple had to say about The Walking Dead Season 7 finale? What are your predictions on what will happen in the episodes leading up to the war with Negan and the Saviors?

[Featured Image by Gene Page/AMC]