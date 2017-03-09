Mariah Carey Congratulates Ex Nick Cannon On His New Son

Mariah Carey has congratulated her ex-husband Nick Cannon on the birth of his son from another woman, according to E! News. Carey, who shares two children with Cannon, congratulated her ex on the arrival of his son Golden ‘Sagon’ Cannon.

Cannon took to Instagram to announce the exciting news and Mariah Carey, who was married to the rapper for eight years, was quick to congratulate her ex-husband.

The arrival of Golden has marked Cannon’s third child, and his first child from Brittany Bell. Announcing the news, the father-of-three posted a black-and-white snap of his newborn son and wrote in the caption, “Golden ‘Sagon’ Cannon 2/21/17 #Awakened.”

Mariah Carey, who has reportedly remained on friendly terms with Cannon since their divorce last year, sent her ex-husband sincere congratulations, according to a source close to Carey cited by E! News.

“Mariah has been aware of the baby for a while now and she congratulated him.”

Cannon reportedly told both of his other children – five-year-old twins: son Moroccan, and daughter Monroe – that they now have a new sibling. According to reports, Mariah Carey and Cannon continue raising their two children as two healthy adults with separate lives.

Mariah Carey squashed accusations about a possible custody battle against Nick Cannon https://t.co/t1awPmnsfD pic.twitter.com/RQPbfC2bR9 — billboard (@billboard) February 27, 2017

In fact, the twins have already met their new baby half-brother.

Little Monroe gets some hang time with little baby Golden. (via @NickCannon) pic.twitter.com/e04vQvq0xv — B. Scott (@lovebscott) March 6, 2017

In other news, Mariah Carey recently unveiled to the public her new love interest, Bryan Tanaka, her handsome backup dancer.

Last October, Mariah Carey went through an ugly split from her fiancé James Packer. Their split was wildly covered by the media, with many outlets reporting that Packer had to call it quits because he couldn’t put up with Carey’s lavish lifestyle.

Packer, who is no poor man himself (his net worth is estimated at $3.2 billion), apparently couldn’t put up with Mariah Carey spending reportedly nearly $10,000 per music session to get her hair and makeup done.

Although the mention of Packer’s name does pop up in Mariah Carey’s interviews every now and then, the “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer has apparently forgotten about him.

Mariah Carey is now all about having fun and spending her free time with her new boyfriend and her twins, according to Entertainment Tonight. The 46-year-old recently enjoyed a fun trip to Dubai and – obviously – documented the trip on Instagram.

Mariah Carey took to Instagram to share a slideshow of photos featuring herself and her two adorable kids.

Aspen in #Dubai!!! @skidxb thanks for the #moments! ????️???? A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Feb 23, 2017 at 7:04am PST

Mariah Carey’s Dubai trip was rich in events, as she took her kids to visit penguins at Sky Dubai. But rubbing shoulders with penguins wasn’t the sole reason that Carey decided to visit Dubai in February. Mariah Carey performed at the Emirates Airline Dubai Jazz Festival from February 22 through February 24. The singer is about to kick off her joint tour with Lionel Richie, All the Hits Tour, on March 15.

But just because Mariah Carey is capable of having fun and enjoying her free time with her family doesn’t necessarily mean she is capable of “being in the real world,” according to Capital Xtra.

In her recent interview with Marie Claire, Mariah Carey opened up about being “incapable of being in the real world.” In the interview, the singer talked about her messy New Year’s Eve performance.

“It’s just something where if I can’t explain it to the entire world, then they’re not going to understand it, because it’s not what they do.”

Mariah Carey explained that people wouldn’t be able to understand her just like she wouldn’t be able to understand millions of people who have a desk job.

“I couldn’t. I literally am incapable of being in the real world and surviving.”

Mariah Carey blames “everyone” and herself for the botched performance. The singer says she should have left after rehearsals. The show was cut short after struggling to fix technical difficulties, which turned Carey’s performance into a huge mess.

[Featured Image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images]