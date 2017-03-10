‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Trailer: Fan-Made Teasers Will Have To Do For Now

A Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer is here, but it is not official. The teaser above was made by Star Wars fan and YouTuber TerraStone. The production quality is top notch. The trailer is even good enough that some fans on social media thought it was the official trailer until someone pointed out that it was not. In just a week, the video has received almost 250,000 views.

It is not the only fan-made trailer that has been put out by talented YouTubers but seems to be receiving more attention than other videos that have been around longer. The Last Jedi teaser trailer below was posted by Movie Premiere in January and so far has only garnered around 260,000 views. That is not bad, but considering that TerraStone’s previous Star Wars: The Last Jedi teaser (at the end of this article) has gained over 400,000 views since it was posted in February, the safe bet is that his (or her?) latest will also exceed Movie Premiere’s effort.

How do fans make these authentic looking Star Wars trailers?

Well, if you are a hardcore Star Wars fan, you probably watch and are familiar with a lot of franchise-based material, both official and unofficial, that is already out there. If you watch carefully, you can see clips from various sources including video games and other fan-made films in these trailers. Of course, the parts with an aged Skywalker are recognizably from Episode VII. These two teasers in particular even share some of the same source material. So with a keen eye, a bit of creativity, and an inexpensive or free video editor, one can make an authentic-looking video for Star Wars: The Last Jedi without having a single clip from the actual movie.

A teaser trailer for the eighth installment of the franchise is long overdue. The film is scheduled for a December 15 release, yet Disney has not put out a trailer for it. A teaser for The Last Jedi was shown at a recent shareholder’s meeting, which is not at all unusual, but there have been no public trailers released and no hints as to when we will see one. What is unusual is that for The Force Awakens, the first teaser for the movie was released more than a year before the film hit theaters.

According to Polygon, the first trailer for Episode VII was released on November 28, 2015, with the movie hitting theaters on December 18, 2016. From a historical perspective, which is admittedly limited, Disney and Lucasfilm are late getting out a trailer. Speculation is that it is because of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story having just debuted this last December. The filmmakers are probably wanting to give Rogue One some time to do its thing before overshadowing it with too much Episode VIII hype.

“There are a couple of reasons why the first trailer may not be out yet. Unlike The Force Awakens, which was the first Star Wars movie to be released since Episode III: Revenge of the Sith in 2005, The Last Jedi was preceded by Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Rogue One marked the first ever stand-alone anthology movie Lucasfilm released, and as Kathleen Kennedy, CEO of the company, previously said, there was a lot riding on its success. If Rogue One underperformed at the box office, it could put the future of stand-alone Star Wars movies in jeopardy.”

Polygon went on to speculate that we might be treated to an Episode VIII Super Bowl teaser, but as we know, that did not happen. One thing is for sure: fans are getting anxious.

More recent speculation seems to be that a trailer will be released during the upcoming Star Wars Celebration, which occurs April 13-16. Releasing a teaser during the convention does seem likely since it is the largest gathering of Star Wars fans all year. However, one never knows. Disney could surprise us and drop a trailer on us tomorrow. In the meantime, here is TerraStone’s first Star Wars: The Last Jedi teaser trailer as promised.

