Charlotte McKinney’s Secret To Feeling Sexy: Model Wears Barely-There Bikinis

Charlotte McKinney is leaving very little to the imagination. The blonde bombshell is putting the bikini in bikini model. She was recently spotted rocking a barely-there bikini during her trip to the beach. Charlotte is a huge lover of the surf and sand. She’s set to appear in the Baywatch remake and just celebrated the holidays at the beach with friends and family.

The 23-year-old model was seen showing off her assets in the sun in Miami, Florida last month. McKinney hardly could keep her assets under control in her blush colored bikini. She then accessorized her look with Ray Ban aviator sunglasses and natural makeup, reports the Daily Mail.

The model was also joined by her friend who rocked a thong bikini. Charlotte was seen striking a series of seductive poses in front of the paparazzi before frolicking in the water with her friends. After Charlotte took a dip in the blue waters, she pulled her signature blonde locks up into a top bun and decided to take a swim in the ocean.

Our favorite baby bun ???????? @brittanymwelch A post shared by charlottemckinney (@charlottemckinney) on Feb 20, 2017 at 5:04am PST

This isn’t the only time that the sex symbol has been seen on the beach. She left little to the imagination when she stepped into a nude crochet Acacia bikini that showed off her ample cleavage. McKinney paired her look with dark sunglasses and a black robe. She posed with her hands on her hips in front of a photographer who snapped up her photos, according to another Daily Mail report.

At that point, she stepped out of her robe to reveal her barely-there two-piece swimsuit that contained a triangle top that barely covered her breasts. Charlotte also posed with a female friend who wore a white and silver bikini that was just as tiny.

This comes after the Guess model opened up about what she does to feel sexy. The model-turned-actress is set to appear on Crackle’s new series Mad Families and has landed a role in the new Baywatch film, which stars Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Kelly Rohrbach and Priyanka Chopra.

McKinney talked to E! Online about her beauty routine, and what it takes to look as good as she does in the morning. She revealed that “a full night’s sleep and a good morning workout” are her secrets to feeling sexy. When she doesn’t get enough sleep, she will depuff her eyes with Dr. Barbara Strum’s Hyaluronic Serum. And before McKinney gets her beauty sleep, she uses Dr. Barbara Strum’s Face Cream. Meanwhile, she loves to wear the shade nude on her lips and her nails.

When she has a hangover or she has partied too hard, she will eat sushi and drink plenty of fluids. Charlotte has admitted that she sometimes wakes up with greasy hair. She will often spray it with dry shampoo and throw it up in a ponytail and she’s on her way. Charlotte also loves to indulge herself with weekly facials and it shows in her glowing selfies.

That awkward moment when everyone at the stop light sees you working it for a selfie ???? A post shared by charlottemckinney (@charlottemckinney) on Mar 4, 2017 at 4:59pm PST

She is also gearing up for Guess’ Spring 2017 campaign. She recently unveiled the brand’s lingerie ensembles for their new collection on Instagram while she was in New York, reports Fox News. E! News previously reported that the model was hired on by Guess, along with Joe Jonas, to model their upcoming underwear line.

LIVE from NYC #GUESSGirl @charlottemckinney is taking over our #InstagramStories right now with @enews ???????????? Watch it by clicking our profile pic before it disappears for good! #LoveGUESS #GUESSUnderwear A post shared by GUESS (@guess) on Feb 7, 2017 at 1:38pm PST

@guess A post shared by charlottemckinney (@charlottemckinney) on Feb 28, 2017 at 10:23am PST

McKinney is obviously comfortable in her skin. Those bikini photos prove it. She loves talking about her famous assets in recent interviews and has no problem stripping for the cameras, as seen in her latest beach photo shoot.

“Even though I’ve been doing this for four years now, I still have to pinch myself coming into work,” she said about her work with Guess.

[Featured image by Mike Windle/Getty Images for GQ]