Adrian Peterson Seattle Seahawks Rumors: AP To Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers?

Adrian Peterson-Seattle Seahawks rumors have surfaced in NFL free agency. Peterson to the Detroit Lions and Oakland Raiders have also come up as possibilities following the decision by the Minnesota Vikings to move on from the All-Pro running back. So where is Adrian Peterson going to play in 2017? This might be the most intriguing of all the NFL rumors that have been crisscrossing social media since the NFL free agency period opened this week. It’s possible that injury concerns are a reason he doesn’t have a new contract already.

A report by NBC Sports revealed that the Vikings would not bring back Peterson for another season at his current contract rate. While it was reported some places that he was either cut or released by the Vikings, the reality is that the team simply decided to not pick up Peterson’s contract option for the 2017 NFL season. This makes him a free agent who can now sign with any other team in the league. So where is Adrian Peterson going to play in 2017? The likely destination will be a team that has recently struggled at the running back position.

Of all the early NFL rumors regarding one of the best running backs in the game over the past 10 years, the most interesting would be the Adrian Peterson-Seattle Seahawks rumors. Ever since Marshawn Lynch retired, the team has had trouble keeping a healthy running back on the field. During the 2016 NFL season, Christine Michael actually led the Seahawks with 469 rushing yards. Thomas Rawls had 349, Russell Wilson had 259, C.J. Prosise had 172, and Alex Collins notched 125. Injuries hampered the team at every turn when it came to a starting running back.

When it comes to Adrian Peterson, Detroit Lions rumors have also surfaced in free agency. It’s no secret that the running game of the Lions has been very weak in recent years, with some fans claiming it has been terrible since Barry Sanders decided to retire. Adding a running back like Peterson, who could possibly play every down for the team, might just be the push that Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford needs to find his team some postseason success.

The Oakland Raiders, Green Bay Packers, New England Patriots, and Minnesota Vikings have also been listed as possible destinations for Peterson in free agency. A return to Minnesota wouldn’t be impossible, as he would just need to agree to a less expensive contract than the one that the Vikings opted out of this offseason. Likewise, Patriots general manager and head coach Bill Belichick would love for Peterson to take a pay cut and sign with the defending Super Bowl champions.

The last Adrian Peterson contract was a three-year, $42 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings. He received $20 million in guaranteed money, but the Vikings made a smart move to backload the deal. For the 2017 NFL season, Peterson’s contract would have given him a base salary of $11.75 million, a roster bonus of $6 million, and a workout bonus of $250,000. He won’t see any of that money now that he is a free agent, but a new franchise could offer to overpay him in order to land his services.

As for whether the Adrian Peterson-Detroit Lions rumors could lead to something, the team has around $30 million in salary cap space to throw around during the NFL offseason. That’s more than enough to offer a contract to a new running back, possibly plugging a hole on offense that would allow the team to be more balanced in the playcalling. Signing a player who could take a lof of pressure off Stafford might make him less prone to mistakes in clutch situations as well.

Peterson and his agent are planning to take their time this offseason to find the right situation. It could mean that a surprise team rises to lead negotiations with the former NFL MVP, especially since there are so many franchises that could use some new blood at the running back position. Would Peterson work well with the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers? Could he be a way to make the game even easier for Tom Brady and the New England Patriots? Maybe the fast-paced offense of the Oakland Raiders could make him a 1,000-yard rusher again.

So where is Adrian Peterson going to play in 2017? He might be the only person who knows what team that he most wants to play for this year. While it would have been easy for the Minnesota Vikings to just keep him on the active roster, his checkered off-field history and inability to stay healthy in recent years has been a black mark on his career. It’s easy to forget that he led the league in rushing yards during the 2015 NFL season with 1,485. He also led the league in carries (327) and touchdowns (11) as well. Could Peterson get back to that level with a new club?

Can the Adrian Peterson-Seattle Seahawks rumors lead to anything? The latest NFL news and rumors do address other Seattle Seahawks free agent rumors, as former kicker Steven Hauschka decided to sign with the Buffalo Bills. Hauschka was a big part of the Super Bowl teams in Seattle, but he now heads to a new team for the 2017 NFL season. Another option for the Seahawks is Jamal Charles, as the former Kansas City Chiefs running back is also available in free agency. It means the Seahawks wouldn’t have to just settle on one or the other.

After coming off a season where he played in just parts of three games and managed only 72 total rushing yards, Peterson will be 32 when training camp begins. That’s old for an NFL running back, raising a lot of questions about what he has left in the tank. This could be another reason why teams might be hesitant to offer him a long-term deal worth a lot of money. As the offseason progresses, though, it’s possible that a team could become desperate enough to overpay a guy who has certainly put up some stellar numbers in the past.

So what team will sign Peterson to a new contract? The New England Patriots certainly don’t need a star running back to be the Super Bowl favorites, but it never hurts to add more talent. Green Bay Packers fans have cheered against him for years, but could easily forgive him if he brought the town another title. The Oakland Raiders, Seattle Seahawks, and Minnesota Vikings could also use his services. What might make the most sense, though, are the Adrian Peterson-Detroit Lions rumors, as the team is desperate enough to offer him a multi-year deal.

[Featured Image by Jamie Squire/Getty Images]