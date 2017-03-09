WWE Rumors: Fan Approval For Possible ‘WrestleMania’ Bouts, Poster Gets Slammed?

WrestleMania promotion has officially kicked into high gear, and the latest WWE rumors suggest that there are a few bouts that are getting lauded, loudly, by the fans. But while there are plenty of people that are excited about the upcoming WrestleMania matches, there are even more who are upset about the new official poster that has been dropped to promote the event. But why are fans so upset about the poster? And what is it about the matches that make “wrestling’s biggest night” so beloved by the fans?

First, let’s take a look at the latest WWE rumors put out by Forbes Magazine. According to them, there’s one thing that wrestling fans are looking forward to more than anything else: The Showcase of the Immortals.

“WrestleMania 33 is going to be a really long show, and it could also be a historically well-received version of The Showcase of The Immortals. There’s a good chance there will be 14 or more matches on the card on Sunday, April 2 in Orlando, Florida.”

The outlet then went on to announce some of the confirmed matches, which include bouts between Goldberg and Brock Lesnar (for the Universal Championship), and Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton for the WWE Championship.

Meanwhile, according to the latest WWE rumors from the Orlando Sentinel suggest that there’s one potential superstar that’s looking to make the leap from the NXT roster to the main roster: Shinsuke Nakamura. The outlet spoke to the up-and-coming superstar, and he confirmed that he’s using his potential WrestleMania appearance as a springboard for a career into one of the mainstream WWE brands: Raw and SmackDown.

“”I hope. I hope. I want to go to the next [level],” Nakamura said finally. “If I can wrestle at WrestleMania, that’s going to be awesome. I… really… want… WrestleMania.” Is that the culmination of why you came to the United States, I asked? Nakamura nodded. “Yeah,” he said. “Yeah. I want to wrestle at the biggest wrestling show on the Earth.” Nakamura, who has long been considered one of the best wrestlers in the world, is expected to face Bobby Roode for the NXT title at TakeOver Orlando on Saturday, April 1, at Amway Center.”

Finally, according to the latest WWE rumors from ComicBook.com, the new poster for WrestleMania — featuring Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and other WWE superstars — was just released, and needless to say, it’s already the subject of fierce criticism.

Part of the criticism stems from the fact that many fans don’t like where, on the poster, some of their favorite superstars are positioned.

“On one hand, it makes sense that Goldberg, Undertaker, and Brock Lesnar would be featured prominently, but the design could’ve used some tweaking to allow some of the other superstars to not be specks in the back. Major storylines were set up coming out of Fastlane, with Goldberg picking up the title from Kevin Owens and confronting Brock Lesnar on Monday Night RAW. That meeting did not go so well for the new champ, but it did build substantial interest in their coming match. Alexa Bliss also had a major development on Smackdown Live, as she will face every female superstar on Smackdown at WrestleMania 33 for the Women’s Championship. WrestleMania 33 kicks off Sunday, April 2nd.”

