Jennifer Lopez Can ‘Dance Again’ In Relationship With Yankees Alex Rodriguez

Speculation about Jennifer Lopez’s love-life is hardly new. Recently J-Lo has been linked with Canadian rapper Drake, and her high-profile relationship with Ben Affleck attracted a thousand headlines. Yesterday Lopez had to deny that she is set to reconcile with her former husband and producer, Marc Anthony. Speaking on Watch What Happens Live, J-Lo nixed rumors that she is back with Anthony. The rumors surfaced because Lopez and Anthony are working on a Spanish-language album together. Lopez was quick to discount the rumors.

“Marc and I are good the way we are, we support each other. It’s in a really good place and we’re both happy with it.”

Likewise, rumors that Jennifer was dating Drake, emerged after J-Lo posted a picture of them getting cozy on Instagram. It’s claimed that Drake splashed out over $100,000 buying a necklace as a gift for Lopez. If the romance between Lopez and Drake was ever actually a thing, then it seems like it is over now.

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Dec 27, 2016 at 11:38pm PST

According to Elite Daily, Lopez was speaking to Trevor Noah on the Daily Show, when she denied being in a relationship with Drake. Noah wanted to know if Lopez was dating Drake because he wasn’t available. Lopez was quick to join the fun, with a tongue-in-cheek comment designed to break the bad news to Noah.

Lopez said “let me clear this up. I am not with Drake. Maybe that’s all I need to say,” before bursting into a fit of giggles. If the latest round of stories are true, then Jennifer Lopez may have had good reason, for denying that she was in a relationship with Drake or Marc Anthony. It seems that Lopez may have a new love, and it is none of the above.

Is Jennifer Lopez Dating NY Yankees Legend Alex Rodriguez?

According to the New York Daily News Lopez and Rodriguez are dating, and they have been for at least four-months. Of course that would mean that Lopez and Drake were simply collaborating in the studio, rather than in the bedroom. It seems that sources have told The News that J-Lo and Rodriguez really is ‘a thing,” and that they see each other regularly. Rodriguez was recently spotted backstage at one of Lopez’s concerts.

E! News claim that sources have also told them that Rodriguez and Lopez are dating, but they claim that J-Lo’s new relationship is not serious.

“This is very, very new. It’s not serious at all. J. Lo is just dating.” “Jennifer and Alex are both not looking for a relationship, just a good light-hearted time. They are on the exact same page.”

It is a product of the social media age, that a celebrity “liking” a social media post by another celebrity, means that the two will shortly be making their way up the aisle. According to USA Today, Lopez has done just that with one of Rodriguez’s Instagram posts.

Earlier this week, Rodriguez posted to express his delight at being signed up as a studio analyst on Fox Sports. Lopez apparently “liked” Rodriguez’ post so they are now officially a couple in some people’s eyes. Rodriguez is a NY Yankees legend. He played at the Yankees from 2004 until his retirement in 2016. In his time in the Bronx, Rodriguez set a host of baseball records, including the most runs for a New York born player and for a player of Hispanic descent.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez both have two children from previous relationships, and Rodriguez lives in Florida to be near his children. Like Lopez, Rodriguez has previously been linked to a number of A-list celebrities, including Madonna and Kate Hudson. If Rodriguez and Lopez are a couple they would become a huge Hollywood “power-couple.”

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez have a joint net worth of over $600 million.

[Featured Image by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP]