Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt Remain Friends

After their divorce, there are former couples who do not get along with each other and have distant relationships or no communication at all. However, the case of Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt, who both divorced in October 2005, is quite different as they are still friends. Since he is divorced to Angelina Jolie and the custody battle over the kids is still going on, Pitt needs all the emotional support that he can muster, and Aniston is a friend that he can truly confide in. Aniston supports Pitt 100 percent and knows that he loves his six children. As for Aniston’s husband, Justin Theroux, the friendship that Aniston and Pitt both have does not bother him. He is proud of Aniston for helping Pitt at a time when he truly needs guidance.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt started dating in 1998 when she worked as Rachel Green in the NBC hit sitcom Friends. On July 29, 2000, Aniston and Pitt, two A-listers, tied the knot in Malibu, California. In January 2005, they announced their separation, and they divorced in October 2005.

According to media reports, it was rumored that Pitt’s relationship with Angelina Jolie was one of the causes of his divorce with Aniston. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt first met when they both starred in the 2005 film Mr. and Mrs. Smith where they played the role of two married spies. The movie. Mr. and Mrs. Smith, was a huge box office success making more than $478 million worldwide. In an ironic twist, art really did imitate art, for they became a real life couple after the movie. Pitt and Jolie married on August 23, 2014. They have three biological children: Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt and twins a boy Knox Leon and a girl Vivienne Marcheline. They also have three adopted children: Maddox, Pax Thien and Zahara. In September 2016, Jolie filed for divorce.

Now as Pitt fights for custody of his six children, Aniston is on his side. According to news stories, Aniston even thinks about working with Pitt on a movie if the opportunity presents itself. She would feel awkward working in a romantic scene with Pitt, but she is open to the possibility of working with Pitt as voices of characters in an animated film. If the two did act together in the future, it would certainly be magical taking into account the great resumes that they both have in the acting business.

Jennifer Aniston certainly has the genes for acting since her two parents John Aniston and Nancy Dow are both actors. Aniston attended Fiorello H La-Guardia High School of Music and Art where she excelled in drama.

She got her big break when she starred as Rachel Green in the NBC hit sitcom Friends. Aniston’s acting in this comedic show was completely natural and seemed effortless. When the show ran, almost all of the ladies imitated her hairstyle that was called, “The Rachel.” The show ran for 10 years, and Aniston earned $1 million per episode. While Aniston worked on Friends, she won a Golden Globe and an Emmy Award. The popular show ended in 2004, but the reruns and DVDs of the show are still popular today.

With Aniston’s great talent, her career did not end on the small screen but continued on the big screen. She has worked in many movies including Marley and Me (2011), Horrible Bosses (2011) and Horrible Bosses 2 (2014).

At the box office, Marley and Me (2011), became a staggering success making more than $14 million as well as being No, 1. It is a classic family movie that will always remain popular. In the films, Horrible Bosses (2011) and Horrible Bosses 2 (2014), Aniston shows that she is a natural actress when it comes to making people laugh. Aniston is a gifted actress who can star in comedies as well as in dramas. Known to many as America’s sweetheart, she is truly one of a kind.

Unlike Aniston, acting was not part of the family business for Brad Pitt. Pitt was studying journalism at the University of Missouri, and one day, out of the blue, he decided to pursue his dream of acting. He packed his bags and dropped out of college. He only needed three credits to graduate, but he could not put his dream on hold any longer. He went to Los Angeles to pursue an acting career. Many would have described his decision as crazy, but it turned out to be one of the best decisions that he ever made.

When Pitt starred as Benjamin in the 2008 film, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, he gave an extraordinary and moving performance of a high caliber considering how complex his role in the movie really was. Benjamin, who was a 70-year-old man, begins to age in reverse. This is a one of a kind film based on the fictional 1922 short story by F. Scott Fitzgerald.

Pitt, a renowned actor who was nominated for an Academy Award five times, showed that he truly cared about multicultural awareness when he produced the 2013 film 12 Years a Slave, which is based on the true story of a free African-American musician, Solomon Northup, who was sold into slavery. In this film, Pitt’s role is the Canadian carpenter who helps Northup. Pitt won his first Oscar for the best picture category as producer of 12 Years a Slave in 2014.

While Pitt’s acting career continues to flourish, his personal life is in turmoil. Aniston is being his true friend at a time when he truly needs it, and this time she is not acting.