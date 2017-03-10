Ed Sheeran To Start A Boy Band, ‘Shape Of You’ Singer To Debut Group At His Tour

Ed Sheeran is about to take over the music scene once more, this time with his very own boy band. The “Shape of You” singer recently announced that he wants to start a boy group and even shared his “master plans” on how to put them in the spotlight.

On Wednesday, Sheeran made a special appearance on the Today Show where he surprised everyone with his plans to launch his boy band. Apparently, the 26-year-old singer/songwriter is determined to push the said project and is currently auditioning talents for his upcoming boy band. According to Ed, he has already written a bunch of “boy-band pop songs” for the prospective group.

“I have a bunch of songs that I think are really good boy-band pop songs. And then I was like, ‘I should just put one together.'”

And it seems like Sheeran has thought about his new venture quite well. Apparently, the “Thinking Out Loud” crooner has everything ironed out. Ed shared what seems to be a very clear vision of how he wanted the boy band to be introduced in the music industry. In fact, the multi-awarded singer already has a target date and venue to launch his boy band.

“I’m gonna put three or four boys together and do all the songs, take them on the stadium tour with me,” Sheeran revealed. “I have a big platform, which is this tour that’s coming up this year and next year,” Ed added. “I have the songs, and we’ve been given a record label by Warner. So I just have an infrastructure to do something quite cool. And do it my way.”

When asked why he preferred to have someone else sing the songs he already prepared, Ed bluntly admitted that it was just “too poppy” for him.

“They’re pop, pop, pop songs. Like there’s one called ‘South of the Border’ that’s a bit funky.”

Ed’s plans to start a boy band comes just in time as there is now “space in the industry for such act.” According to Forbes, Sheeran’s upcoming band is most likely to be a massive hit considering that big names like One Direction is currently on hiatus and no other group has risen to take their spot.

In addition, Ed’s outstanding songwriting skills are a major advantage for his boy band. It’s no secret that Sheeran played a huge role in numerous hits from famous artists including Justin Bieber’s “Love Yourself” and Taylor Swift’s “Everything Has Changed.” The singer also penned several One Direction hits including “Little Things,” “Over Again,” “18,” and “Moments.”

Although the boy band is yet to be named, many speculate that Sheeran will have them sign to his record label Gingerbread Man Records. The label, which was founded a little over a year ago, already made a name in the music industry for its chart-topping artists. The said move is believed to be a good investment for Ed considering that he will earn from the boy band’s sales, streams, and radio plays, not to mention the credentials he could acquire.

Sheeran is currently busy with his latest album ÷(read as Divide) which is quickly becoming a major hit. Since it’s release on March 3, the album already recorded a whopping 273 million streams landing him a new record for most number of streams during the first week of release. Ed’s hit song “Shape Of You” also dominated Spotify’s global chart. The music streaming service also confirmed that all 16 of Sheeran’s songs on his new album are included in the top 50.

Check out Ed Sheeran performs “Shape Of You” in the video below.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia]