Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright Land Their Own ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Spinoff?

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are reportedly headed for their own show on Bravo TV.

After staying silent for months after the initial rumor hit the web, the couple is finally speaking out about their potential series, which will reportedly premiere sometime this summer after the conclusion of the fifth season of Vanderpump Rules.

“I mean, I wouldn’t be opposed to it. I know they were talking about it,” Jax Taylor admitted to E! News earlier this week. “They’re talking about spin-offs all the time with all of us, so I don’t know what’s going on.”

Days prior, Brittany Cartwright responded to a fan who suggested she and Jax Taylor star in their own show. “You never know,” she wrote.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright began dating one another in 2015 and moved in together a short time later. Although Taylor and Cartwright faced relationship issues during the fourth season of Vanderpump Rules, mainly due to their close living quarters, they ultimately found a larger home and have been doing better in the months since.

While Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have been doing well, despite a wild lesbian rumor early on during Season 5, they have been seemingly at odds over where they want their relationship to go. For the past year and a half, Cartwright has been clear with the fact that she wants to get married and have kids. Meanwhile, Jax Taylor has said that he is not ready for either step.

Just weeks ago, during an appearance on Andy Cohen’s late night talk show, Watch What Happens Live, Jax Taylor was confronted by a fan who wanted to know if he and Cartwright were planning to get married. In turn, Taylor told the caller that he would not be marrying his girlfriend anytime soon because they had only been dating for a year. On Twitter, Cartwright noted that they had actually been dating for closer to 2 years.

While Jax Taylor isn’t ready to marry Brittany Cartwright at this point in time, that doesn’t mean they won’t eventually wed. In fact, according to the reality star, he’s open to the idea.

“Before Brittany I was not about marriage. It was not going to happen for me. I didn’t believe in marriage. Not because I didn’t love Brittany, I just didn’t believe in marriage. It just wasn’t for me,” he told The Daily Dish. “As time progresses, I’m starting to open my mind about it a little bit more because I do love her and that’s something she wants. And I’m willing to bring the idea back. We’ll see. I just hate divorce. I hate it. I’ve done a lot of things in my life, it’s just kind of the one box I don’t want to check off that I’ve done.”

As Jax Taylor’s relationship with Brittany Cartwright continues, rumors are swirling in regard to their potentially upcoming show, which was reportedly shot in Cartwright’s hometown in Kentucky. According to a report earlier this year, via TMZ, the reality couple began filming the rumored spinoff a few months ago.

“The focus of the show will be Brittany’s family pressuring her to get hitched to the [Vanderpump Rules] bad boy… but he’s just not into sealing the deal,” the outlet explained to readers, adding that Jax Taylor is a “notorious player” and “commitment-phobe.”

