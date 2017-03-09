Michael Douglas Has ‘Fatal Attraction’ Reunion With Glenn Close After 30 Years

Michael Douglas and his former Fatal Attraction co-star Glenn Close have reunited after three decades, according to People magazine.

PIC: Fatal Attraction stars Glenn Close and Michael Douglas had a sweet reunion this week https://t.co/TbD5GWAqM8 pic.twitter.com/nvKX2WcIwA — entertainment.ie (@entertainmentIE) February 24, 2017

Although it’s Oscars fever season and everybody is still talking about last month’s Academy Awards ceremony, Michael Douglas deserves some attention, too. The actor hasn’t been nominated for an Oscar since his Best Actor victory for Wall Street in 1988, nearly three decades ago.

Michael Douglas’s Oscar victory came just a year after the actor starred opposite Glenn Close in 1987’s Fatal Attraction. The two former co-stars recently reunited at Close’s performance in Broadway musical Sunset Boulevard.

The mini Fatal Attraction reunion took place when Michael Douglas came to support Close at The Palace Theater in New York City. The two former co-stars posed for a couple of snaps backstage.

In the 1987 film, Michael Douglas and Close played two lovers who found themselves in a twisted affair. The film received six Academy Award nominations that year. Interestingly, Michael Douglas wasn’t nominated in the Best Actor category, while Close was for Best Actress.

Michael Douglas apoya a Glenn Close en su obra 'Sunset Boulevard' – https://t.co/VZrhyTUDqW pic.twitter.com/rFiwhfDI9z — Republica.com (@Republica_com) February 24, 2017

Close didn’t secure her nomination for Best Actress at the 60th Academy Awards ceremony, as she infamously lost to Cher for her role in Moonstruck.

Although it’s been three decades after Fatal Attraction was released, Michael Douglas and Close have remained close friends after all these years.

Last year, Michael Douglas talked about Fatal Attraction at the 2016 AARP Awards luncheon, calling the 1987 film “a brave film.”

Michael Douglas and Glenn Close reunite backstage but more importantly Glenn’s robe pattern is literally her Sunset Blvd. window card pic.twitter.com/rB3OcRRpPo — Kevin Daly (@kevinddaly) February 24, 2017

Michael Douglas’s reunion with Close comes less than two weeks since the actor confirmed he’ll be returning for the Ant-Man sequel, Ant-Man and The Wasp, according to Entertainment Weekly.

In his Facebook post on February 10, Michael Douglas teased Ant-Man fans that his character Dr. Hank Pym is coming back for the sequel, which will hit theaters on July 6, 2018.

Michael Douglas revealed that when he had been asked about returning for the sequel, he said, “I welcome it.” And while the actor thought it was a “great” idea that Ant-Man creators want to bring his character back, he does have one wish.

“Hopefully, I won’t have to carry quite as much expositional dialog as the first one, but I had a wonderful time doing it.”

In the Facebook post, Michael Douglas officially confirmed that he is getting ready to play the character in the Ant-Man sequel, which begins shooting in July.

But there’s a reason why Michael Douglas couldn’t keep his return for the sequel in secret anymore. That’s because every Ant-Man fan would figure out his character is coming back for Ant-Man 2 if they saw Douglas growing a goatee again anyway.

“Need to start growing the goatee now.”

But Michael Douglas’s Dr. Hank Pym is not the only character who’s returning for the sequel, as Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang and Evangeline Lilly’s Hope Van Dyne are both returning for Ant-Man 2.

Michael Douglas Will be Back for Ant-Man and the Wasphttps://t.co/GrIrRSOtpJ pic.twitter.com/dGLqgAYegl — Hunter Vampire Killr (@HuntVampireKill) February 22, 2017

Ant-Man 2 will also feature The Wasp. It’ll be the first time a Marvel film has headlined a female character. The next female headliner will be Captain Marvel, played by Brie Larson, who last year won the Best Actress Oscar for her role in Room.

Those who didn’t leave the movie theater after the Ant-Man credits started rolling know that in the post-credits scene Michael Douglas’s character gives Hope her own Wasp superhero suit.

Michael Douglas has become a Marvel regular at a very opportune time. Beginning this year, Marvel will be releasing three of its films every year. In 2017, Marvel is set to release Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 on May 5, Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 7, and Thor: Ragnarok on November 3.

[Featured Image by Evan Agostini/Getty Images]