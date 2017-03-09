Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, Lamar Odom Meet Up Ends In A Fight

Khloe Kardashian’s attempt to have a peaceful meet up between her current boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, and her ex-husband, Lamar Odom, did not go as she had hoped. Thompson and Odom got into a fight almost immediately and had to be physically separated from each other.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have been cozied up in Cleveland, Ohio all winter. The reality star and the Cavaliers player have been dating for quite a while now and things seem to be getting serious.

❤️ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 1, 2017 at 7:49pm PST

Perhaps this is why 32-year-old Kardashian attempted to get the two men together to ease the tension between them.

According to Radar Online, what was supposed to be a peaceful conversation turned into a nasty showdown and Tristan Thompson and Lamar Odom had to be physically separated.

The star of Keeping Up With the Kardashians apparently wanted to keep on good terms with her ex-husband Lamar Odom, whom she divorced after he struggled with a drug addiction and cheated on her throughout their marriage.

“Khloe arranged for the guys to meet at her home a few weeks ago, because she wants to stay on good terms with Lamar and thought he and Tristan would keep things civilized.”

Tonight!!! Brand new #KUWTK at 9/8c on E! #cantwait #miracleshappen #blessed #family #thankful A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on May 8, 2016 at 2:44pm PDT

Lamar Odom, 37, reportedly “rocked up with a couple of his buddies” for the meeting with the Cleveland Cavaliers player, 25, and things quickly got ugly.

Both men felt protective over Kardashian and Lamar Odom has said in the past that he wished he could win back Khloe’s love.

“She didn’t count on how snarky and hostile Lamar was going to be, plus how super-protective Tristan acted in return.”

Are you ready for season 12!??! Season premiere this Sunday at 9/8c on E! @KUWTK #soexcited #KUWTK #season12 A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Apr 29, 2016 at 10:35am PDT

The meeting apparently got so hostile that “Lamar’s friends had to pull them off each other once things got really bad.”

Unfortunately for Khloe, it looks like her current lover and her former flame will never see eye-to-eye.

Happy New Year!!! May you always be surrounded by the love you are deserving of! May Gods blessings continue to rain on us all! ❤️ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 1, 2017 at 12:25pm PST

“Khloe now realizes they can’t be in the same room ever again.”

Watching my baby play and sipping on my favorite @proteinworld ???? I take this meal replacement Slender Blend wherever I go!!! Step up to the 30 Day Challenge and get fitter mentally and physically ???????? #ProteinWorld #PW30DayChallenge #PWCOLLAB A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Feb 28, 2017 at 11:01am PST

Besides her inability to fix her relationship with her ex-husband Lamar Odom, Kardashian told The Talk hosts back in February that she was “in a really good space right now in my life.”

“I feel really happy and secure and I’m just in a really positive, healthy relationship.”

My love ???? A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Feb 24, 2017 at 1:09pm PST

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star left her family in Los Angeles to join Tristan in Ohio. Kardashian said she enjoyed the change of scenery and having four seasons of weather.

“I actually love Cleveland. Everyone is so nice there. I love the four seasons. I love that it snows. I spent Christmas there and it was — snow. I’m not used to that.”

Kardashian has said that she enjoys living a “routine, stable life.” She often cooks for her boyfriend and feels totally at home in Cleveland.

Do you think Khloe Kardashian should have expected that Tristan Thompson and Lamar Odom would get into a fight if they met up? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Staff/Getty Images]