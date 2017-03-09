NFL Rumors: DeSean Jackson To Buccaneers, Kirk Cousins Wants Out Of Washington

The NFL trade rumors along with free agency transactions are beginning to heat up as players can officially start negotiating with different teams today at 4 p.m. In Washington, the Redskins are apparently turning into a hot mess, and it looks like things are going to get a lot worse before they get better. On the heels of losing wideout Pierre Garcon it appears that DeSean Jackson might not be too far behind.

CBS Sports indicates that Jackson, who does just about everything on the gridiron – wideout, punt returner, sometimes defensive back, is expected to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport. No word on how lucrative the deal will be.

When he is healthy, Jackson is not just a great player, he is a game changer. If the Redskins lose Jackson, they may have a hard time putting an offense together in 2017.

The Jackson situation comes one day after the 49ers inked Pierre Garcon to a contract that will pay him $16 million in the first year. More so, it also means that if the Redskins can’t make a late push to keep Jackson, they will be with out their two starting wide receivers from 2016. That is not the best way to head into the offseason.

Already without Garcon, if Jackson does bolt to the Bucs, the Skins would be left with Jamison Crowder, Ryan Grant, Maurice Harris, Josh Doctson and Reggie Diggs as their wide receivers. You can bet that Washington will be making a lot of changes in a hurry if Jackson takes a deal with Tampa Bay.

In his nine seasons as a pro, Jackson has caught 498 passes for nearly 9,000 yards. Taking away two big weapons from a quarterback isn’t the best move for a team that already has problems with their signal caller – and you can bet that all of this isn’t sitting well with Redskins QB Kirk Cousins one bit.

Cousins, who was already disgruntled with the front office for the fact that they won’t sign him to a long term deal, is reportedly really upset with the way the Washington brass let Garcon go and now possibly Jackson as well.

Now reports are coming out that Cousins has had enough and just doesn’t want to be part of the dysfunctional Redskins any longer.

CSN reports (via NFL Media reported Steve Wyche) that Cousins no longer has interest in playing Washington. After being franchise tagged two years in a row and not making any progress on a possible long term deal, Cousins is reportedly fed up and ready to make a fresh start somewhere else, namely San Francisco.

“Everything I’m hearing from the folks in that building is that ‘Cousins has made it clear he does not want to be there,'” said Wyche. “He wants to get to San Francisco and play for Kyle Shanahan.”

Cousins wanting out of Washington is not new news, but now that players are jumping ship, you can bet that Cousins will be gone one way the other, whether it is this year or next. Cousins will be a free agent next season and unless some type of intervention happens in D.C. and they decide to go after top free agents, select draft picks that turn out to have outstanding rookie seasons and they give Cousins the long term deal he has been looking for, you can expect to see Cousins playing in a different uniform sometime in the near future.

Just to add a bit more fuel to the D.C. fire, defensive end Chris Baker is also expected to leave Washington for Tampa Bay.

With all of the rumblings coming out of the Skins camp you would think that they were part of the political world and not the sports world!

[Featured Image by Patrick Smith/Getty Images]