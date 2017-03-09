‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Spoilers: What Were Luke Skywalker’s First Words?

Luke Skywalker takes down the hood of his robe. He looks at Rey inquisitively. And he mutters the first words we’ll have heard him say since Return of the Jedi. And that, in summary, is what the latest Star Wars: The Last Jedi spoilers are all about. So, what were Luke Skywalker’s first words, and why are they important to the story?

One of the reasons why we have these new Star Wars: The Last Jedi spoilers, according to The Sun, is because Disney CEO Bob Iger showed a few clips from the film — which is still set to premiere in December — to an audience of Disney shareholders in Burbank, CA. Only one journalist was in attendance — from The Los Angeles Times — and he revealed what Luke’s first words were: “Who are you?”

According to this same report, the journalist mentioned that while those in attendance didn’t see the entirety of the film — they were only treated to snippets of Rey handing the lightsaber over to Luke — it was enough to keep the shareholders happy.

Meanwhile, Yahoo! News sat down with John Boyega — the actor who plays the renegade Stormtrooper Finn — in the hopes of getting more Star Wars: The Last Jedi spoilers. And while the actor — who will next be seen in Pacific Rim 2 — didn’t give away too much in terms of spoilers, he certainly sang the praises of the film and all it had done both for his career and for the careers of his co-stars.

But there’s one thing that Boyega has in common with the other Star Wars actors: he’s perplexed by the clunky dialogue.

“Boyega’s in good company among Star Wars actors who’ve spoken up about how tricky it is to credibly deliver the series’ outlandish names, places, and technical jargon. As Peter Biskind recounted in Easy Riders, Raging Bulls: How the Sex-Drugs-and-Rock ‘N’ Roll Generation Saved Hollywood, his seminal book about movies in the ’70s, Harrison Ford once famously told George Lucas about his Star Wars script, “George, you can type this s–t, but you sure can’t say it.””

And according to STLToday‘s report on the latest Star Wars: The Last Jedi spoilers, this new information, while raising a lot of questions, also answers quite a few.

For example, it begs the question: who is Rey’s real father, if it isn’t Luke Skywalker? One would think that, since Rey is old enough to remember her family, she would remember if her father was really Luke Skywalker. Conversely, too, Luke would remember what his own daughter looked like.

“The movie won’t debut until December, but Star Wars fans are all over the hints that came their way on Wednesday. Walt Disney Studios shareholders meeting in Denver were surprised with a sneak peek of the upcoming “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” Disney CEO Bob Iger showed the first scene of the film coming to theaters Dec. 15, picking up from the cliffhanger finale from 2015’s box-office blockbuster Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

So is Rey’s father a Jedi, a Sith, or someone else entirely? Have we met the character of Rey’s father before, and if so, from where? And finally, does Benicio del Toro and Laura Dern have something to do with all of this? (Probably.)

