‘Bachelor In Paradise’ 2017: Will Corinne Olympios Join Season 4?

There is one more episode left before The Bachelor concludes and Nick Viall chooses the lady he wants to be with. However, franchise fans are already looking forward not only to Rachel Lindsay’s search for the right man in The Bachelorette Season 13 but also the wild fun in Bachelor in Paradise 2017.

The cast for Bachelor in Paradise has not been announced but it has been observed that the spin-off usually features contestants from the most recent seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. This should allow fans to know more about other contestants who got cut off early in the competition.

Viewers usually get to see contestants who have made a big impression or caused controversy in the previous seasons. This now led many to wonder if the villain from Nick Viall’s season, Corinne Olympios, will join Bachelor in Paradise 2017.

There are several women who anyone could easily predict to be part of Bachelor in Paradise Season 4 but the audience has taken a particular interest in the 24-year-old business owner.

ABC may not have revealed the details on Bachelor in Paradise 2017’s cast but if there is one person Nick Viall is confident about being in the spin-off, it is Olympios. During the taping of The Bachelor Season 21’s “Women Tell All” episode, Viall told E! News that he believes Corinne will return for Bachelor in Paradise. He also pleaded her to join the competition.

However, Olympios is not so thrilled about joining Bachelor in Paradise 2017. When asked if she will be part of Season 4, Corinne seemed to be uninterested and she said she has not been offered to join yet.

“I don’t think so. First of all, I wasn’t even asked yet, so let’s not jump the gun yet, so I don’t know. It’s too early to tell right now.”

Meanwhile, contestants Alexis Waters, Danielle Maltby and Kristina Schulman are open to the idea of joining Bachelor in Paradise. However, Maltby is not making any promises because of her job as a neonatal nurse and Schulman will not rely on the show either just to find that right person for her. For Waters, though, she feels like the show is made for her but she will still have to see if she will not find someone before the show starts filming.

As for the guys, Chad Johnson will surely join the competition once again as the real estate agent himself confirmed it to Wetpaint.

“I will be on Bachelor in Paradise. I’ve already agreed to do it. I hope I don’t get kicked off the first night.”

Chase McNary, who was one of JoJo Fletcher’s top three, may also get the chance to shine again and perhaps find love in Bachelor in Paradise 2017.

Alex Woytkiw could also be on the show, according to Bustle. It was speculated that while it is hard for anyone to take this guy seriously, one girl would still fall head over heels for him. What makes Alex a likely candidate is that he has this tension with Chad, which would definitely bring the drama that viewers would want to look forward to.

Bachelor in Paradise gives contestants from previous seasons another opportunity to get to know each other, and hopefully form new relationships. The show usually takes the men and women to a secluded Mexican paradise in summer. There, they will try to see if a summer romance will develop into something more.

An exact release date for Bachelor in Paradise 2017 has not been set but new episodes are expected to drop in August, just like the previous seasons of the show. Before the spin-off, fans will see first Rachel Lindsay as the leading lady in The Bachelorette 2017, which is expected to premiere sometime in May.

