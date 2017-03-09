‘The Young And The Restless’ Rumors: Elizabeth Hendrickson Out, Chloe Leaves GC?

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Elizabeth Hendrickson could be on her way out of the CBS soap opera in the next few months. Chloe has been backed into a corner and may not be able to recover once her scheme with Victor (Eric Braeden) comes out. When Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) finds out what her best friend has been up to, it will get ugly between them. The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Chelsea and Chloe will get in a scuffle after she learns that her best friend plotted with Victor to send Adam (Justin Hartley) to prison.

Celeb Dirty Laundry shares that Chelsea and Nick (Joshua Morrow) will get engaged in the coming months. It’s clear that Nick is head over heels in love with his brother’s widow. The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Chelsea has feelings for Nick, but is guilt-ridden over the huge lie about Christian’s paternity that could devastate their relationship.

It’s only been a few days, and Nick already sees a future with Chelsea. The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Nick will tell Chelsea that he sees her in his future and hopes that she feels the same. Of course, she enjoys Nick’s company and has deep feelings for him. However, she worries that when the secret about Christian’s paternity comes out that he will never want to see her again.

Chelsea’s fear isn’t irrational either. Nick has a history of dumping women after they disappoint him. So, it’s not out of the realm of possibility that he could get so angry that he would tell Chelsea that he never wants to see her again.

The Young and the Restless rumors tease that eventually, Nick will ask Chelsea to marry him. The day of the wedding, Chloe helps Chelsea get ready for the big day. Somehow, Chelsea starts to suspect that her best friend had a role in Adam’s death and confronts her. Chloe reacts and hits Chelsea over the head with something and knocks her out.

Chloe panics and leaves Genoa City. The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Elizabeth Hendrickson could be making an exit from the CBS soap opera. It wouldn’t surprise too many people if Hendrickson wanted to leave the series.

Several years ago, Henderickson left the Young and the Restless because she wanted to work on other projects. Taping five days a week at CBS studios left her very little room to do anything else. Her contract with Y&R should be almost over.

Soap Central shared that Chloe’s daughter Bella’s paternity will come up again. The Young and the Restless may want to resolve her paternity if Elizabeth is really leaving the show. Most Young and the Restless fans believe that Billy (Jason Thompson) is her father, but a recent rumor suggests that Scotty (Daniel Hall) could be Bella’s daddy.

The Young and the Restless has been building up to a showdown between Chloe and Chelsea for several years. Chelsea has tried to understand that she lost her daughter and it affected her in a significant way. However, when Chelsea learns that Chloe conspired with Victor to send Adam to prison, she will see red and will demand answers from her.

The question on most the Young and the Restless fans’ mind is, will Chloe provide Chelsea with answers to her question or will she attack her and flee Genoa City with Bella in tow? Will Adam ever come back to Genoa City? Will Nick find out Christian’s real paternity?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Michael Caulfield/Getty Images/MOCA]