Blac Chyna Weight Loss Secrets Revealed After Kardashian Baby

Blac Chyna has already shed an incredible amount of weight since giving birth to Rob Kardashian’s daughter just four months ago. The reality star has revealed her weight loss secrets and showed off her rockin’ new post-baby body.

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Mar 8, 2017 at 2:43pm PST

Blac Chyna is a mother of two but you would never guess that the reality star gave birth in November. Chyna, a.k.a. Angela White, has not held back from sharing her weight loss journey with her fans, according to OK!

The Rob & Chyna star shared shocking before-and-after photos of her incredible weight loss.

Blac Chyna’s weight loss transformation was clear to see in her tight, pink pantsuit.

The halter-neck number was paired with some nude heels and she wore her hair in a blunt, blonde bob.

???? Working on something for my Chyna Dolls A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Mar 8, 2017 at 1:55pm PST

On Wednesday, the reality star uploaded a set of photos from a photo shoot. Chyna wore a long sleeve, black crop top and a pair of matching black undies. The mother-of-two wore her hair up in a tight bun and looked fresh faced.

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Mar 8, 2017 at 4:09pm PST

So how did Blac Chyna manage to bounce back so quickly after giving birth to the newest Kardashian baby?

“Eating less meat.”

Dream Kardashian’s mother also credited her “waist trainer and vegetables.”

Despite the tension between Blac Chyna and the rest of the Kardashian family, they all seem to really love waist trainers.

The reality star’s workout and diet regimen seem to be working for her.

On her Snapchat, Blac Chyna wrote that she went from “192 to 148.8 [lb]”

A post shared by blacchyna snapchats (@blacchynasnapchats) on Mar 8, 2017 at 2:18pm PST

Chyna is also the mother of Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend, Tyga’s son, King Cairo.

The young mother-of-two also credited Teami Blends skinny tea on her Instagram for her rapid weight loss.

It was recently reported that Rob Kardashian had moved back into Blac Chyna’s home in a gated community in San Fernando Valley.

Although this may be good news for the celebrity couple, but apparently their neighbors are not thrilled.

Reports by the Inquisitr confirmed that Kardashian and Chyna’s neighbors flagged down the police earlier this week to voice their concerns about the “riffraff” Hollywood couple.

Rob Kardashian is thrilled to be living under the same roof as his beloved daughter, Dream, again.

“She is the best and I love her so much and I thank God every day for her because she is the

best and she is my best friend.”

This is my inspiration. A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Mar 8, 2017 at 3:39pm PST

What do you think of Blac Chyna’s weight loss transformation? Let us know in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Stringer/Getty Images]