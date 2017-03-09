‘Teen Mom 2’ Jenelle Evans Moves Into New House Amid Drama With Mom Barbara

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans and her fiancé, David Eason, are moving into a new home with their family in the midst of her messy custody battle with mom Barbara.

Following a rant against her mother on Twitter, Jenelle Evans confirmed that her house is finally ready.

“Our new house is finally ready for us to move in! I’m gonna pee in my pants I’m so excited! Kids are going crazy over it,” she told her fans and followers on Twitter.

As fans may recall, Jenelle Evans purchased land last year and began building a home for her and Eason a short time later. After her announcement, Evans confirmed she and Eason, who had been dating for less than a year at the time, would soon be welcoming their first child.

A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Nov 13, 2016 at 5:53pm PST

Jenelle Evans chronicled her journey of buying land on Teen Mom 2 and also shared several updates on Snapchat.

“I’m really happy to get my family out there, land and a house that is going to be permanent for the rest of our lives,” the mother of three explained to MTV News last month. “There are no boundaries and city limits — the kids can go outside and do whatever they want. They don’t have to worry about cars or traffic.”

“The best part about building your dream home is you get to customize everything — everything you have ever wanted,” Jenelle Evans continued. “It’s different from when you’re little or you are renting places through the years. You can finally decorate a place and call it your own.”

Jenelle Evans began dating David Eason months after splitting from former fiancé Nathan Griffith, the father of her second child, 2-year-old son Kaiser, in summer 2015. Months later, after telling People Magazine they were planning to take things slow, they announced on their Instagram pages that they were expecting a child in early 2017.

On January 24, Jenelle Evans welcomed her third child, daughter Ensley Jolie Eason, and one day later, her Teen Mom 2 co-star, Chelsea Houska, welcomed her second child, son Watson Cole DeBoer, with her husband, Cole DeBoer. In the weeks that followed, both women shared photos and video footage of their children on social media.

A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Feb 19, 2017 at 6:33pm PST

Jenelle Evans’ boyfriend has received some backlash for his alleged lack of involvement in his oldest child’s life — and his alleged decision to quit his job upon meeting and moving in with Evans. However, according to Evans, Eason is a hard work who pays his own bills.

“He’s a very hard worker, and I love that about him,” Jenelle Evans explained during her interview with People Magazine. “He doesn’t care about me making money, or how much I get, he still pays his own bills, and he still gives me money for rent and everything, which I’ve never had any boyfriend do!”

“Jace absolutely loves him, [he] always wants to be around him,” Evans continued. “And he has an 8-year-old daughter that comes and spends the weekends along with Jace, so they get along very well and everyone is just really happy.”

Jenelle Evans and David Eason became engaged in February, just weeks after welcoming their first child together, and according to an interview a short time later, the reality star has revealed that she and Eason could tie the knot as early as this summer — if Eason has it his way.

To see more of Jenelle Evans and her family, tune into Teen Mom 2 Season 7B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]