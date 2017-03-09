‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Gabrielle Haugh Teases Darker Jade

Days of Our Lives has gone through a lot of casting changes over the past few years. Some of those are actresses who were hired to take over a role. This is what happened to the character of Jade Michaels. Previously played by Paige Searcy, Gabrielle Haugh is the current actress. Recently, Haugh spoke about getting the part and how she got up to speed. She also teased “darker shades of Jade” coming up.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what could happen on the long-running soap opera.

When Jade first appeared in Salem, she was definitely a bad girl. She convinced Joey Johnson (James Lastovic) to do some reckless things, like running away to the creepy commune in California. As a result, he ended up getting shot and nearly lost his life. Then, Jade ended up pregnant. Just when Joey was getting used to the idea of being a father, Jade had a miscarriage.

Fast forward to today and the two are broken up, but living together as roommates with Claire (Olivia Rose Keegan), Ciara (Vivian Jovanni), and Theo (Kyler Pettis). Every time Jade goes through something, she asks for Joey to hold her. This is definitely sending mixed signals and Steve (Stephen Nichols) is right when he says that Joey needs to be careful.

So, what is going to happen with Jade, Joey, and the rest of the characters? In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Gabrielle Haugh talked about Jade Michaels. The magazine teased that she is having fun playing the “darker shades of Jade.” That seems to hint that Jade is going to continue to have an evil streak.

“Seven months into her first long-term TV role, Haugh is enjoying playing the darker shades of her new alter ego, since her personal experience has been so different.”

The actress also talked about how some of the storylines are emotional. This makes viewers wonder if Jade will still be trying to get Joey back months from now.

“It’s fun and it’s a lot of hard work. We shoot a ton of stuff every day. Everyone’s constantly running around and running lines. They’re amazing here, and everyone’s always willing to help. I can say for a fact that I’m taking away an insane ability to memorize dialogue, and I’ve done a lot of emotional work. I’ve learned a lot as far as acting in ways that I hadn’t previously.”

While some actors will play characters that are similar to their real selves, sometimes they get to play someone completely different. The latter is the case for Haugh.

“I’ve been so lucky with my life. I have an amazing family and amazing friends and I haven’t struggled the way Jade has. That’s definitely something fun to work with because I don’t have things to relate to.”

As for being recast as Jade Michaels, Gabrielle Haugh, from her very first day on set, she had to get updated on her character. Mary Beth Evans, who plays Kayla, and James Lastovic helped her with that. The soap opera sent some information on Jade, but she didn’t have time to watch older episodes from when Paige Searcy was playing the role. This is where her co-stars came in to help her.

“It’s tough to come in when your character’s already lived through all this stuff and you just have to pick it up, but they [Mary Beth Evans and James Lastovic] were very helpful with that because I would have been lost.”

What do you think is going to happen with Jade Michaels on Days of Our Lives? Will she still be trying to get Joey Johnson back months from now?

[Featured Image by Chris Haston/NBC]