Angelina Jolie’s Jealousy Ruined Bond Between Brad Pitt And George Clooney?

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s secretive relationship history is soon to be made public knowledge due to a tell-all documentary about the estranged couple which filmmaker and investigative journalist Ian Halperin has been working on.

The filmmaker, who is best known for the biopic about Michael Jackson, has already begun to reveal certain surprising details about the former couple, sharing that although Angelina filed for divorce on September 19, the two had been estranged for a year prior to the announcement,

Additionally, Halperin insists that Angelina is not the reason for the demise of the marriage Pitt had with Friends star Jennifer Aniston seeing as they had been estranged for months prior to the steamy affair that ensued when Pitt and Jolie starred in Mr & Mrs. Smith. What followed was a 12-year relationship and six children.

New rumors have surfaced that have drawn additional well-known stars into the drama of the split. Jennifer Aniston has been a subject of rumors tied to the demise of Brangelina, due to reports that she and Brad are now communicating regularly. And in the latest news, Angelina is being blamed once more for throwing a wrench in the friendship and bromance that Pitt and his star pal George Clooney once had.

Sources close to the stars claim that only six months ago Brad and George were not even on speaking terms due to the jealousy that Angelina had towards George’s wife, Amal Clooney. Life & Style notes the details shared by the insider’s and relays that Pitt is determined to mend his friendship with the Hail Caesar star.

“After being blindsided by divorce papers by Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt is determined to fix his relationship with his longtime pal George Clooney. Sources reveal exclusively to Life & Style that the Hollywood actors were barely speaking six months ago, and it was all due to Angelina’s jealousy of George’s wife Amal, 39.”

The estranged couple are now carrying on in their respective careers while they continue to be involved in a custody battle for their six children- Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10 and eight-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

The insider continues to reveal Jolie’s negative feeling toward the 39-year-old human rights barrister.

“‘Angie couldn’t stand being around Amal,’ an insider said, ‘not because Amal was unkind or rude, but solely because Angie was filled with envy. Amal is educated, accomplished and well-respected in the political world, while Angelina knows people still think of her as an actress above everything else.'”

The source goes on to claim that the UN envoy and actress would not even allow Pitt to attend his pal’s wedding to Amal in Venice back in 2014 even though the now- estranged couple was filming and on location only 4 hours from the Italian city.

The source continues, “It took some time for George to forgive and accept Brad because he was really hurt. But he understands what Brad was up against being married to Angie. She is tough.”

Angelina Jolie, as noted, announced she was filing for divorce from the Allied star on September 19 and also stated that she would be requesting full custody of their children for their sake. What followed was an FBI investigation for abuse against Pitt for which he has since been cleared. The world has seen that Angelina is “tough,” like the source indicates.

Jolie did show her softer side in an interview on Good Morning America recently, when she discussed the challenges her family is up against and touched on her opinion of Pitt as a father. New York Daily News relays her words.

“We are, we are focusing on the health of our family. So we will be, we will be stronger when we come out of this because that’s what we are determined to do as a family…We will always be a family.”

