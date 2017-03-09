Gwen Stefani Reportedly Threatened By Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert Reunion

Rumors of a reunion between Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert are reportedly wearing down Gwen Stefani. While Stefani and Shelton have been together for over a year, the No Doubt alum is allegedly threatened by Shelton’s ex-wife.

Starz Post is reporting that the rumors began when Shelton secretly met Lambert at a concert in Nashville. An insider spotted the two talking politely backstage. It didn’t take long, however, before Lambert discovered just how much Shelton really missed her.

“Blake said he’s been carrying around a ton of emotional baggage and guilt since they divorced,” the source explained.

The insider shared that Stefani had no idea about the secret rendezvous. Even worse, Shelton allegedly told her that he didn’t talk with Lambert at the concert. Instead, he said that he avoided her altogether and they didn’t exchange a single word.

“When Gwen finds out she’ll go nuts,” the source added. “Gwen has always been insecure and jealous over Blake’s womanizing ways.”

To make matters worse, Lambert also dished on her breakup with Shelton on her latest album, The Weight of These Wings. It isn’t clear how Stefani reacted to the songs, but several of the tracks alluded to Shelton and Stefani’s high-profile romance.

Shelton and Lambert parted ways in the summer of 2015. They were married for four years. Stefani also divorced her husband, Gavin Rossdale, in 2015 after 13 years of marriage. Months after their respective splits, Shelton and Stefani started dating and confirmed their relationship in November. Lambert announced her romance with Anderson East two months later.

It isn’t clear if Shelton and Stefani are still fighting over Lambert, but Yahoo reports that Gwen Stefani spent Valentine’s Day alone in New York. Despite her heated and very public romance with Shelton, Stefani admitted that she was alone “in bed” during the romantic holiday. She even had to post an old photo to wish her Instagram fans a happy day.

#happyvalentinesday gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Feb 14, 2017 at 7:18am PST

Of course, Shelton later sent her a sweet bouquet of flowers and Stefani took the opportunity to share the cute moment with fans on social media. The singer posted a few pics for fans to enjoy and thanked Shelton for the gifts.

In addition to spending Valentine’s Day apart, Radar Online revealed that Shelton broke his no-booze diet and was caught stocking up some liquor over the weekend. While Shelton was visiting a liquor store in Los Angeles, Stefani was in New York finishing up after an interview with Seth Meyers.

“While Gwen is away, Blake seems to play! Or, at the very least, take a few cheat days,” a source shared.

Stefani reportedly put Shelton on a diet from alcohol and he lost some 85 pounds in the process. Unfortunately, the country crooner appears back on the habit as he purchased several bottles of tequila while Stefani was away.

Off The Wagon! Blake Shelton Seen Carrying BOXES Of Alcohol Outside Liquor Store https://t.co/MrAKXqKYBP pic.twitter.com/gcjLzzA8uZ — Ashley Simons (@AshleySurfCA) February 23, 2017

Despite all the bad rumors, Stefani and Shelton have been flirting non-stop on the new season of The Voice. According to Daily Mail, the romance factor hit an all-time high during the latest episode of blind auditions.

In one of the more touching moments on the show, Stefani left her seat and hugged a father who cried after getting through the auditions. But the real tenderness came after Shelton and Stefani told each other “I love you.”

The pair exchanged the enduring terms after losing out on potential singers. “Yeah, it’s OK – I love you,” Stefani told Shelton after he tried to win over a young female contestant.

Shelton echoed those sentiments when he beat out Stefani for the soulful singer, Josh Hoyer. “I feel like you don’t like me anymore,” Stefani told him. “I don’t — I love you,” he answered back.

New episodes of The Voice air Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC.

Tell us! Do you really think Gwen Stefani is threatened by Miranda Lambert? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for NBC]