Tony Romo Release Makes Broncos, Texans Favorites To Land QB On Vegas Odds Board

Tony Romo has been the face of the Dallas Cowboys franchise for over a decade, but that is all coming to an end sometime today when he is officially released by the only team he has suited up for as a professional quarterback. ESPN indicates that the Cowboys will release the franchise’s all-time leader in passing yards and touchdowns on Thursday, allowing him the chance to sign with another team in the league.

Cowboys are releasing Tony Romo on Thursday, sources tell @toddarcher and me. Let the Romo recruiting in Houston and Denver begin. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2017

Vegas odds makers believe there is no surprise to where Romo will land.

SB Nation reported Romo is going to be cut by the Dallas Cowboys sometime around 2 p.m. MT (4 p.m. ET) today and Romo’s destination has come down to two front runners – the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans. Prop bets on Tony Romo have spiked since January, but now they will likely spike to an all-time high over the next few days as several teams will throw their hat in the ring to see if they can land Romo.

Since the Romo rumors began nearly three months ago, the Denver Broncos were always mentioned to be a perfect landing spot for the veteran quarterback. However, GM John Elway made it pretty clear from the get-go that while he was interested in seeing what Romo had left in the tank, he was not interested in trading for him.

With Romo’s expected release coming in just a matter of hours, you can expect Elway to pounce on Romo like a loose fumble in the end-zone during the Super Bowl. Okay, maybe not exactly like that, but the Denver Broncos do seem like the best fit for the veteran.

Odds makers have switched the odds dramatically on where Romo will land over the last 48 hours with news that the long tome Cowboys QB would be released.

When the odds were updated at 5 p.m. on March 8, the Broncos were listed at +170. Now that the rumor mill has pretty much confirmed that Romo will no longer be a Dallas Cowboy by 4:15 p.m. ET or so, Denver has moved to -130 on the odds board.

Right behind the Broncos are the Houston Texans at +130. It seems hard to believe that just one year after signing Brock Osweiler, that the Texans would want to obtain another high priced quarterback, but Osweiler underachieved greatly in Houston and the Texans’ brass may be working on a deal to attempt to trade the former Sun Devils star.

Now, if you think that Romo could end up anywhere except Denver or Houston, you could make a ton of money if you end up being correct! Every other team on the list is priced at +1200 or more, with the Redskins the highest priced team at +2800.

Even though the odds favor Romo to land in Denver, it will be interesting to see how things play out over the course of the offseason. While Denver drafted QB Paxton Lynch with the 26th overall pick last year, if they still believe he is their future, picking up Romo is a great option for the youngster to learn from.

One thing is for sure, whoever does pick up Romo may be getting the the best Romo that fans have seen in years. Nothing is a greater factor in sports than motivation to prove people wrong. Expect Romo to play with an attitude and huge chip on his shoulder in 2017. In his career, Romo has thrown for 34, 183 yards and 248 touchdowns.

Here is a look at the odds for the teams that are favored to land Tony Romo this offseason.

Denver Broncos -130

Houston Texans +130

Chicago Bears +1200

New York Jets +1500

San Francisco 49ers +1700

Cleveland Browns +2100

Washington Redskins +2800

