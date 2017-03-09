Lamar Odom And Tristan Thompson Fight Over Khloe Kardashian, Source Claims

Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband Lamar Odom and her new flame Tristan Thompson had to be separated after they got into a physical fight over Khloe, a source allegedly revealed to Radar Online.

According to an insider that spoke with Radar Online, a few weeks ago, the 32-year-old reality TV star Khloe Kardashian arranged for Tristan and her ex-husband Odom to meet at her home. Kardashian wanted to stay on good terms with Odom, so she thought it would be a good idea to bring them together and convince them to “keep it civilized.”

“Khloe arranged for the guys to meet at her home a few weeks ago,” the source told Radar Online, “because she wants to stay on good terms with Lamar and thought he and Tristan would keep things civilized.”

But, according to the source, Odom, 37, showed up at the “peace meeting” with a couple of his friends, and predictably, things got rowdy.

The 37-year-old former Los Angeles Lakers forward simply couldn’t stand to breathe the same air with the 25-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers player Thompson.

Khloe realized to late that she’d made a mistake bringing the two together.

“She didn’t count on how snarky and hostile Lamar was going to be, plus how super-protective Tristan acted in return.”

According to the insider, Odom provoked a confrontation with snarky comments and hostile attitude. Before long, the two men were exchanging blows and Lamar’s friends had to intervene and pull them off each other before someone got hurt.

“Lamar’s friends had to pull them off each other once things got really bad,” the source told Radar Online.

“Khloe now realizes they can’t be in the same room ever again.”

Many online readers blamed Kardashian for the incident, saying that the plan to bring the two men together was ill-conceived.

The alleged altercation between Odom and Thompson follows claims that Khloe has ordered “spies” to watch Tristan amid rumors that he is cheating with baby mama Jordy Craig.

According to Hollywood Life, Khloe, 32, is confused by rumors reaching her that Thompson is cheating on her. Although she believes that the rumors are false, she is not taking any chances due to the persistence of the rumors.

“She loves Tristan wholeheartedly and he’s been nothing but a stand-up, loving man,” a source close to Khloe told Hollywood Life. “But she can’t help but worry sometimes. Khloe spends as much time in Cleveland as possible and has spies in every city his team plays in.”

“Khloe knows how groupies throw themselves at NBA players in every city. She’s definitely keeping tabs on him.”

Although many criticized Khloe for being unduly suspicious and jealous, others absolved her of blame, saying that after her experience with her ex-husband, she has learned to be cautious.

“Tristan has been juggling both women (Khloe and Jody) this whole time,” a source said, according to Hollywood Life. “Whenever he goes to Jordy’s he says it only to see the baby, but he’s still sleeping with her. It’s the perfect cover-up.”

Odom’s alleged physical confrontation with Tristan also comes after he was sighted on March 3 on the streets of Beverly Hills, California, in the company of a mysterious blonde strikingly similar in appearance to his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian, the Inquisitr reported.

The sighting sparked speculation that Odom, still pining for his ex-wife, had decided to hook up with a look-alike as substitute.

However, a source close to the former Parade Magazine NBA player of the year revealed to TMZ that the mysterious blonde was, in fact, a personal assistant and not a love interest.

But the disclosure did stop social media users speculating that Odom’s preference for a personal assistant that looks like his former wife shows that he “has a type.”

Several social media users also questioned the claim that the mysterious blonde was not a love interest after photos emerged online showing Odom hugging the mysterious blonde and holding hands with her.

