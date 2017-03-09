‘The Bachelor’ 2017 Winner Leaked Online: Who Does Nick Viall Choose?

The Bachelor 2017 is coming to an end next week, and fans are dying to know who Nick Viall will choose as the Season 21 winner. Will Raven Gates or Vanessa Grimaldi be the lucky woman who lands Nick’s final rose, complete with a proposal and diamond engagement ring? While viewers are looking forward to seeing which of the women will win, they may not have to wait until Monday night.

Warning: Major spoilers on The Bachelor 2017 below.

According to Reality Steve, who is a source that has been known to be very credible when it comes to spoiling The Bachelor, Nick Viall won’t walk away from both of the women. Viall will choose a winner for Season 21, and the site claims they know who that winner will be.

According to Steve, Nick Viall will have a painful breakup with Raven Gates before getting down on one knee and popping the question to Vanessa Grimaldi. Nick and Vanessa have shared many intense, fun, and emotional moments together throughout the course of Season 21 of The Bachelor. However, some fans believe that Vanessa’s unwillingness to compromise her “core values” could mean trouble for the couple.

As viewers of The Bachelor know, Vanessa Grimaldi told Nick Viall that she doesn’t want to give up time with her family, who live in Canada. While Nick hinted that he wouldn’t want to move to Canada, Vanessa hinted that she was not ready to compromise her family time. This could potentially be a problem for the couple, as Nick seems to love being in cities like L.A. and New York. In addition, Viall recently signed up to compete on the upcoming season of Dancing With The Stars, which is a huge commitment. Not only does the show film in California, but the hours that contestants dedicate to their practices and performances can be grueling. During this time, it seems that Nick and Vanessa would want to spend as much time together as possible, and the time apart and distance could become a wedge between the couple.

Meanwhile, The Bachelor will air it’s traditional After The Final Rose special immediately following the big finale on Monday night. Fans are on the edge of their seats ready to finally hear from Nick Viall about his time with Raven Gates and Vanessa Grimaldi, and if he believes he made the right decision this time around. Raven and Vanessa will also tell their sides of the story, and fans will find out if Nick and his chosen fiance are still together.

In the past, The Bachelor After The Final Rose shows have gotten intense. There have been many surprises and bombs dropped about past seasons, and it’s possible it could happen again during Season 21. Will Nick, Raven, and/or Vanessa have something shocking to reveal to fans?

According the newly released promo for the finale, all three parties involved, Nick, Raven, and Vanessa, will express fear and doubt going into the finale. Alleged winner, Vanessa Grimaldi, is heard saying that something isn’t “sitting right,” about the situation, and if she still has fears and doubts it could lead to a split on national television, leaving Nick heartbroken yet again. The promo also promises that there will be a “Bachelor first” during the live after show, and viewers are already speculating about what might happen after the finale.

The Bachelor Season 21 finale airs on Monday night at 8 p.m. followed by the live After The Final Rose special on ABC.

What are your thoughts about The Bachelor 2017 winner being leaked online? Who do you think Nick Viall should propose to in the Season 21 finale?

[Featured Image by Michael Yada/ABC/Getty Images]