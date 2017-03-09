‘Not To Hot’ Mama June Slams Sugar Bear On Twitter, Faces Fat Suit Allegations

Is Mama June Shannon hiding her weight loss with a fat suit? The reality star just launched her special, Mama June: From Not to Hot, and fans are accusing her of using prosthetics and a fat suit to exaggerate her size.

According to Radar Online, the show follows Shannon’s incredible weight loss journey over the past few years. Shannon says she weighed over 400 pounds before losing hundreds of pounds via surgery and dieting. From Not to Hot begins with interviewing Shannon at her peak weight, but fans aren’t convinced she’s telling the truth.

In fact, some took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Shannon’s interviews that allegedly happened before her surgeries. “It’s obviously obvious that Mama June is wearing a fat face and suit for this show’s confessional,” one observant user commented, while another added, “You can tell… by the fake neck & much blonder hair” that Shannon was manipulating her appearance for the cameras.

The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo mom says she’s down to a size four after losing all the weight. ET Online reports that Shannon has been hiding her new look until her show’s big reveal during the finale, but fans are convinced that some of the filming was done after the weight loss.

“You can tell some ‘before’ surgery scenes were filmed after… fake neck and much blonder hair,” one fan shared.

Shannon decided to lose weight after her ex, “Sugar Bear” Thompson, announced his wedding plans. The fact that Thompson was moving on and getting married motivated Shannon to turn her own life around.

Speaking of Sugar Bear, Mama June just slammed her ex on Twitter and her fans jumped in to take her side.

“Sugar bear trying to b father of the year with his new girl alana ain’t study her like b**ch who r u #mamajune.”

Immediately after the tweet went out, fans of Shannon and Honey Boo Boo came to their aid.

One fan eagerly agreed: “@MamaJune_BooBoo Alana was hilarious when the ‘new stepmom’ came! I love that kid! Can’t wait to see that one, lol, Alana not impressed!”

Despite all the negative rumors, a source told Life & Style Magazine that Shannon is a whole new woman after losing the extra pounds. Not only is she living a healthy life, but she’s also happier than she’s ever been.

“[Shannon] feels like a new woman since shedding all that weight,” the insider explained. “She’s actually grateful to [Thompson] for spurring her on to get fit — if he hadn’t announced he was getting married she wouldn’t have been so motivated to slim down so radically. June’s loving her new body and new life — she feels sexy, and flirty, and hot. She’s got a whole new lease on life and feels better than she has in years.”

Shannon and Thompson were married via common law and have one daughter together – 11-year-old Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson. The couple parted ways in 2015 after she found out that he cheated on her with several different women and men.

“It isn’t like I want Sugar Bear back or anything, but I’m not ready to see him with anybody else either,” she admitted during the premiere.

In addition to the show, AJC reports that Alana and older sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon have opened up about their mom’s body transformation. While fans watch Shannon shed the pounds on the show, the two sisters sat down and dished on how their mother’s weight loss has changed her life.

Alana confirmed that her mother is living a much healthier life and is happy as a result. She also cautioned fans that they might not believe how much weight Shannon lost because she looks like a completely different person.

When it comes to Shannon’s desire to find another man, Alana admitted that her dating life hasn’t improved. “Not very well,” she stated. “She has met people but she does not stay with people.”

The sisters have not commented on the fat suit rumors or whether or not the show is exaggerating the weight loss.

Fans can watch Mama June’s weight loss journey when new episodes of From Not to Hot air Friday nights on We TV.

