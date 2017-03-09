Hallyu Diva Park Bo-gum Adds Glitz To Food And Drinks

This March, Park Bo-gum makes a merry comeback.

The award-winning Hallyu diva, who stole hearts in Moonlight Drawn by Clouds, has infused fashion and style in his latest commercials—The Coca-Cola campaign and the brand Dominos Pizza ad.

Check out these newfangled ads below.

As part of the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics campaign, Park Bo-gum, along with the beautiful Kim Yuna, added more energy to the Coca-Cola campaign.

The photoshoot, in itself, was fun and memorable that the U.S company would want to have a second helping of Park Bo-gum. The hardworking actor strives to do well and add value to more commercials.

Perhaps the attitude to struggle hard and earn the stardom stems from the fact that actor Park Bo-gum took his father’s advice seriously.

“My father said 10 minus one is zero. It means that even if you do good things 10 times, it is no use when you do some bad thing once. But it doesn’t mean that I think I have positive image, so I always need to be careful about what I’m doing. I don’t want to frame myself. I just lived an ordinary life for the past 24 years. I just want to be more willing to listen to many people and be cautious about what I’m doing,” he said.

Reminiscing about the wonderful moments shared during the making of the new Coca-Cola ad, the company’s official said, “Even though the photoshoot lasted a long time, everyone had a great time because of Kim Yuna and Park Bo Gum’s energy and willingness. Please look forward to Coca-Cola’s Pyeongchang Winter Olympics campaign, where you’ll be able to see their chemistry.”

As shown in the photo gallery by All K-Pop, Park Bo-gum and Kim Yuna posing with a polar bear holding a Coca-Cola bottle and wearing a branded scarf was the cutest thing ever.

Although the Asiatic Black Bear and the White Tiger are the mascots of the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, Coca-Cola has made an intelligent move by roping in a polar bear as the company’s mascot.

The icing on the cake, however, is actor Park Bo-gum. The talented actor representing Coca-Cola will make the brand stand out not only in South Korea, but also across Asia.

When entertainment ranking chart MOOLMANG recently conducted a survey on the most hardworking actors of 2016, Park Bo-gum emerged as the big winner.

Park Bo-gum expressed his desire to do a school boyish role in his next project. “I want to wear school uniforms. I want to do something like the movie ‘Our Times.’ After releasing the OST song ‘My One,’ I also thought about doing something related to music. I learned playing cello in ‘Cantabile’ and Go in ‘Reply 1988.’ In ‘Moonlight Drawn by Clouds,’ I learned horse riding and Geomungo. It’s fun to learn new things. If I get to wear school uniforms, I might be able to learn how to solve math equations,” the actor said, in a recent interview to K-Popism.

According to a report by Asia One, the first place went to Park Bo-gum with 18.6 percent of votes.

The humility and charm displayed by the actor earned him the sobriquet, “the celebrity without any haters.”

At the Singapore fan meet in February, Park Bo-gum was asked if the title had any impact on him. “Not at all, the most important thing to me is facing people head on, and focusing on not disappointing the public,” said Park Bo Gum, according to a report by IB Times.

The 23-year-old actor was also named on the Forbes Korea’s Top 40 Power Celebrities list.

Meanwhile, Park Bo-gum, along with his friend actor Song Joong-ki made their new Dominos Pizza commercial.

