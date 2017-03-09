‘The Bachelor’ 2017 Spoilers: Vanessa Grimaldi Spotted Wedding Dress Shopping

The Bachelor finale is less than a week away and finalist Vanessa Grimaldi may have just dropped a major spoiler. Grimaldi was photographed in a bridal shop days before Nick Viall hands out his last rose. Does this mean Viall will propose to Grimaldi and dump Raven Gates in the finale?

Hollywood Life reports that Grimaldi was photographed in a shop called La Chateau in Canada. The Bachelor finalist posed for a picture beside a rack of wedding dresses, leading many fans to speculate that she was trying something on for her big day with Viall.

A coordinator for the store, Holly Wiancko, shared the photo on Instagram last week. The post was only three days prior to the latest episode of The Bachelor, which revealed that Grimaldi and Gates were Viall’s final two picks.

As soon as fans saw the photos online, many suspected that Grimaldi had just unleashed a major spoiler. Fortunately, TMZ is reporting that Grimaldi was not trying on wedding dresses at the Montreal outlet. Instead, Grimaldi was making a simple business call at the store and posing in front of wedding dresses was a complete coincidence.

Managers at the store invited Grimaldi to stop by and discuss a potential partnership once The Bachelor is over. Grimaldi was asked to view their new line of dresses but did not try any of them on.

Grimaldi and Gates are Viall’s final two suitors on The Bachelor. While many spoilers indicated Grimaldi will come out on top, Reality TV World reports that Viall doesn’t like the idea of moving to Canada. Will this knock Grimaldi out of the running?

In a new preview clip for the finale, Grimaldi and Viall finally talk about what would happen if they got engaged. In particular, the two discussed who would make the big move, but it doesn’t seem like Viall is willing to leave Los Angeles.

Viall lived in Chicago before appearing on The Bachelor and looks like he’s more than happy in Hollywood. In fact, Viall hasn’t said much about what he wants to do after The Bachelor, but has hinted that he wants to start a men’s grooming business. He’s also slated to appear on Season 24 of Dancing With the Stars, which means he won’t be able to relocate until filming wraps.

For Grimaldi, her and her family are firmly rooted in Montreal, Quebec. This includes her grandparents, parents, siblings, and extended family. She also teaches adults with special needs and seems to enjoy her work. With her family and career in Canada, it doesn’t look like Grimaldi is willing to make the move.

During the hometown dates, Grimaldi opened up about her true feelings for Viall and admitted that there are some hurdles. “Nick is someone that I can actually picture spending the rest of my life with,” she explained. “But at the same time, we have that sort of relationship where our conversations are always so heavy. Today I felt like Nick was questioning whether or not he wants to be as close to my family as I am. It’s been upsetting me.”

Grimaldi picked up the conversation again during the fantasy suite dates. “Is there anything that you would feel uncomfortable compromising on? Is moving for you something that you don’t see yourself doing?” she asked him.

“Well, I’ve moved a lot, right?” Viall responded. “I’ve never imagined living in Canada. And I’ll be honest, that’s not easy for me to picture. I hope that’s not a non-negotiable, but I think I would do anything for the woman that I love.

The Bachelor finale airs Monday night on ABC, check out a sneak peek below.

