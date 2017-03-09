Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Flirt On ‘The Voice,’ Lead To Ratings Success

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are currently starring alongside one another on The Voice Season 12 — and making no effort to hide their romance.

After falling in love on the set of the NBC singing competition about a year and a half ago, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton continued to date and when it comes to their on-screen interaction, fans have been given an inside look at their chemistry in recent weeks.

During Tuesday night’s episode of the show, as revealed by the Daily Mail on March 7, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton made “multiple declarations” of their love for one another and at one point, they took turns telling each other, “I love you.”

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s Season 12 appearance comes after Shelton starred on the series for two seasons without his girlfriend. As fans will recall, Stefani and Shelton appeared together on Season 7 and Season 9 before Stefani exited the series to make way for Christina Aguilera during Season 10 and Miley Cyrus and Alicia Keys during Season 11.

On Tuesday, Gwen Stefani declared her love for Blake Shelton after their co-star and friend, Adam Levine, poked fun of Shelton for making the “first kind of nasty thing he’s done” to Stefani when he called her out for attempting to connect with several girls on the show.

“It’s [okay] — I love you,” Gwen Stefani said.

Later in the episode, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton went head to head as the battled for the coaching role for Josh Hoyer, who ultimately went with Shelton.

“I feel like you don’t like me anymore,” Gwen Stefani told her boyfriend, hinting that she was upset at his victory.

As the episode continued, Gwen Stefani’s boyfriend told her he loved her and later pointed out how pretty she was.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton fell in love while filming the ninth season of The Voice in late 2015 and have been together ever since. When their relationship first began, Stefani and Shelton were both fresh off splits from their former spouses, Gavin Rossdale and Miranda Lambert, respectively.

With Rossdale, Gwen Stefani shares three children, 10-year-old Kingston, eight-year-old Zuma and three-year-old Apollo.

While The Voice ratings saw a brief dip in viewership during last Thursday’s episode of Season 12, ratings were back up on Monday — and led to a major victory for NBC. As Variety revealed to readers on March 7, the March 6 episode of the show beat out ABC’s The Bachelor for the top spot with over 12 million viewers. The previous week, the premiere episode of The Voice earned NBC over 13 million viewers.

On Tuesday night, during this week’s second episode, The Voice scored 11.5 million viewers, as revealed by TV By the Numbers, and landed NBC in the number two spot behind CBS’s NCIS.

“The Voice is supposed to be a singing competition, but all eyes are on real-life couple Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton,” Music Mic reported on March 8. “The two coaches, who found love after divorce while on the set of the NBC reality show, have been playing up their romance for the cameras — and we’re loving every minute of it.”

“Stefani and Shelton star on the series alongside Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine and singer Alicia Keys,” the outlet continued. “While Shelton’s friendly competition with Levine was previously the shtick to watch for, he’s traded in the bromance banter for batting eyes at his lady. Throughout the Season 12 blind auditions, Stefani and Shelton continuously giggle at each other and playfully go head-to-head to try to convince contestants to join their respective teams.”

To see more of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, tune into The Voice Season 12 on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on NBC.

[Featured Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images]