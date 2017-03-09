Kailyn Lowry Shows Off Massive Baby Bump As Javi Denies He’s The Father

Kailyn Lowry is pregnant and not afraid to show it! The reality star just shared a shot of her massive baby bump while on the set of a Teen Mom 2 special. How did her ex-husband Javi Marroquin react?

Hollywood Life reports that Lowry is gearing up for her third child and fans couldn’t be more excited for the baby to arrive. Until that happens, Lowry displayed her huge baby bump while posing with Leah Messer on set.

“Catch us LIVE tonight after the all new episode of #teenmom2 tonight,” the Teen Mom 2 star wrote alongside the photo.

???????????? A post shared by Leah dawn (@leahdawn92mtv) on Mar 6, 2017 at 5:25pm PST

Lowry appeared happier than ever while Messer pointed to her growing stomach. The soon-to-be mother of three dressed in comfortable clothes with dark yoga pants, an olive top and a blazer.

Lowry has two children, Isaac and Lincoln. She had Isaac with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera and Lincoln with ex-husband Javi Marroquin. Lowry hasn’t revealed who the father of baby number three is, but said she hopes it is a boy.

“The father is a friend Kail was briefly dating,” Lowry’s rep shared. “This was Kail’s choice and she is 100 percent happy. Kail can’t wait to welcome the new addition to her family this summer. We don’t know how involved the father will be. Kail will release that information when she’s ready.”

Fans have plenty of theories about the identity of the father. According to The Stir, the most likely candidate is Lowry’s good friend Chris Lopez. Kailyn Lowry hasn’t confirmed any of the rumors, but the evidence is starting to mount that Lopez is the father.

For starters, Lopez has shared some mysterious tweets over the past few months. In January, he wrote about having a “miracle child” and Lowry liked the post. The two then exchanged some banter about winning a bet, which Lowry responded, “are you fr?”

Chris Lopez: Why Might He Be Kailyn Lowry's Baby Daddy? https://t.co/YdXHuWLCIM pic.twitter.com/jFcbkjrPh9 — Wills & Parker (@WillsAndParker) March 6, 2017

The first tweet has been deleted, but it looks like Lopez and Lowry are good friends. That puts him as a prime suspect for being the father. Also, could their bet refer to the baby’s gender?

Without Lowry’s confirmation there’s no telling if Lopez is the father of her third child. Unless Lopez drops another major hint, fans will likely have to wait until Lowry reveals the information to find out.

In the meantime, In Touch Weekly reports that Marroquin fully denies that he’s the father. The idea that Marroquin could be the dad surfaced after a fan photoshopped a tweet of Marroquin saying that Lowry doesn’t know the identity of the father.

A fan asked Marroquin about the fake tweet and whether or not he actually posted it. “Wth! No I never tweeted that. Y’all are too much,” he replied.

Marroquin and Lowry announced their divorce last year. Other potential fathers include Lowry’s friend Tyler Hill and her Teen Mom producer JC Cueva. Neither Hill more Cueva have commented on the rumors.

Thanks for all the support and love on my blog post and for all your comments!! ???????????????? If you haven't read my latest post,click the link in my bio ???????? cute baby book: @polkadotprintshop blanket: @addisonbelleco A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Feb 23, 2017 at 7:24pm PST

According to The Hollywood Gossip, Lowry and Hill texted each other while she was in the middle of her split with Marroquin. During an episode of Teen Mom 2, Lowry was caught Face Timing Hill when Marroquin was deployed overseas. The incident spawned rumors that she was cheating on Marroquin while he was off fighting for the U.S. Air Force.

Cueva, meanwhile, is a new producer on the reality show and has sparked up a good friendship with Lowry. Cueva even admitted that he and Lowry are friends and that it’s hard to be her boss sometimes. If Cueva is the father, then this could be one reason why she’s keeping it such a big secret.

Lowry’s third baby is expected to arrive in July.

[Featured Image by MTV]