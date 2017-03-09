Drake Revealed Possible Reason For Breakup With Rihanna & JLo

Drake is reportedly single again, which means that he isn’t dating Jennifer Lopez nor reunited with Rihanna. His romance with the two women was highly publicized, but they were short-lived, too. Many people were wondering what went wrong with his relationship with the 47-year-old actress and the 29-year-old singer.

During one of his shows in Europe, the Canadian rapper may have finally revealed the reason for his break ups. According to Life & Style, Drake informed the audience that he is single and may have commitment issues after giving a shout out to a couple who have been together for seven years.

“I can’t even make a relationship last seven weeks man,” he told the crowd.

The “Hotline Bling” hitmaker made the revelation after JLo confirmed that she is not dating Drizzy. During a guest appearance on the Daily Show, the mother of twins Emme and Max slammed all the rumors that she has a relationship with the rapper despite the PDA sightings on social media. Host Trevor Noah jokingly asked Jennifer Lopez if she dated Drake because she hasn’t met him yet.

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Dec 27, 2016 at 11:38pm PST

“Let me clear this up. I am not with Drake,” the singer replied. “Maybe that’s all I need to say.”

Their PDA could have just been a publicity stunt to promote their new collaboration, or she may have moved on from Drake quickly. According to E! News, Jennifer Lopez is dating former New York Yankees baseball player Alex Rodriguez, but it is not serious.

“Jennifer and Alex are both not looking for a relationship, just a good light-hearted time,” their insider revealed. “They are on the exact same page.”

The 41-year-old athlete was reportedly present in one of JLo’s shows at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas last month. The couple reportedly talked backstage and seemed friendly between each other. They also posed for photographs at the show. A source revealed that the lovebirds have been hanging out in Miami since she’s been going there to record her Spanish album.

The Latina diva may have confirmed that she’s not dating the “Fake Love” singer, but there have been reports that they just cooled things off a bit. A source revealed that they may still go to dinner tomorrow or in a month. They are allegedly still involved in each other’s life but doing their own thing.

The “One Dance” hitmaker seems to have a way with his exes that he remains good friends with them. Maybe they do understand his commitment issues that’s why they give him the space that he needs. Probably the person who would understand Drake the most is Rihanna whom he have dated on and off for years. The rapper confessed his love for the Barbadian singer at the MTV Video Music Awards last year which sparked rumors that they have reunited.

“She’s someone…she’s someone I’ve been in love with since I was 22 years old, she’s one of my best friends in the world,” he told Rihanna on stage. “All my adult life, I’ve looked up to her even though she’s younger than me. She’s a living, breathing legend in our industry.”

Unfortunately, Drizzy and Riri broke up after a few months. According to E! News, the exes are seeing other people at the moment. They reportedly still love each other, but their schedules have gotten in the way. After being away for a couple of months and ending his romance with Jennifer Lopez, Drake is allegedly trying to win back Rihanna.

“J. Lo and Drake were having a great time and getting serious, but he had a change of heart,” an insider said. “He’s been in contact with Rihanna, and he has his heart set on winning her back. Drake cares about J. Lo, but he misses Rihanna.”

On Riri’s 29th birthday last month, the Toronto-born rapper gave a shout out to his ex-girlfriend. According to Billboard, Drake also did a medley of their collaborations on his show in Dublin.

“It’s somebody’s birthday today I have a lot of love for and a lot of respect for,” he told the crowd before singing “Take Care,” “Too Good” and “Work.”

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]