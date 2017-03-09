Kandi Burruss Accuses Porsha Williams Of Trying To Ruin Her With Sex Claims

Even as her simmering feud with Real Housewives of Atlanta costar Porsha Williams shows no signs of letting up, Kandi Burruss is worried about the potential aftermath of it.

“It’s just been boilin’ my blood,” Burruss recently told Bravo of rumors Williams has been openly spreading about her and husband Todd Tucker once trying to drug her to have sex with her. “Because if she’s out there telling people this mess, that could ruin my life. So I have to let people know.”

The two former pals have been openly warring ever since Burruss claimed the two once shared a late-night make out session on the middle of a dance floor, after which was followed by Williams propositioning her for sex.

That led to Williams’ claiming Burruss has previously been in a long-term relationship with another woman and had a sex dungeon at her home that she and Tucker planned to take her and mutual friend Shamea Morton to for intercourse after drugging the two.

Williams has also insisted that Burruss is presently being cheated on by Tucker.

“That really bothered me because I’ve been in the music industry since I was a kid and people get into the whole drug and drinking thing,” Burruss said of Williams’ explosive allegations. “I was always determined that was not going to be me, so I take offense.”

To bolster her persistent denials, Burruss recently shared a series of text messages she and Williams reportedly exchanged soon after their intimate hookup.

“That probably did happen,” Williams now admits of their close encounter. “I was tipsy. So what? Maybe so.”

Intoxicated or not, Burruss has insisted that Williams was in complete control on the night in question.

“She knew exactly what she was doing,” she said. “She sent me this text message talking about how much fun she had and how we were so turnt up. We were already out ’til 3 [a.m.] Then she invited us out to the after-hours club so that she can push up even more because she was the aggressor.”

Burruss later threatened to sue Williams and has endlessly chastised her for being so reckless.

“You not even thinking about the fact that I got kids,” she said. “Don’t try to ruin my life, ruin my business — that type of accusation can sit with you for life.”

Burruss has also previously accused her former pal of being a hypocrite and not having love for herself.

In a recent interview with TMZ, Burruss pointed to the infamous video of Williams blasting gays during a church sermon that made the rounds not long ago as proof of her being a fraud.

In times past, Burruss has been brutally honest about having previously been intimate with a woman, while Williams has taken the stance her sexual past is her “personal business.”

After initially denying all Burruss’ claims, Williams has since insisted if she was ever into women the 40-year-old, former Grammy-winner would not be her type.

“If I did like a bi**h, you not my type — believe that,” she said. “I’m not into tea cups, short and stout, bi**h.”

Later, Williams justified spreading rumors about her former pal based on the fact she was annoyed that her costar once did the same thing to her about her sex life, including openly claiming that she bedded Burruss’ ex-boyfriend Russell “Block” Spencer, who also happens to be the father of her young daughter.

Williams was previously married to former NFL star quarterback Kordell Stewart, but the pair split after a short while and have continued to publicly clash over a number of issues since going their separate ways.

[Featured Image by Moses Robinson/Getty Images]