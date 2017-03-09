Digimon‘s first feature-length animated movie since 2000 will soon be released on home media, confirmed Shout! Factory. The entire cast from the Digimon universe has been included in the movie which is going to be released in collectible Blu-ray and DVD Combo Packs.

Digimon, an immensely popular Japanese media franchise encompassing virtual pet toys, anime, manga, video games, films and a trading card game, will now be available in its full-length feature film on home media. Shout! Factory, the American home video and music company that specializes in TV series and animation, has promised to make the Digimon movie, titled Digimon Adventure Tri. – Reunion, available on special Blu-ray and DVD Combo Packs for the first time in North America. Needless to add, the new movie adventure from Digimon anime feature film series is highly anticipated.

Shout! Factory, in association with Toei Animation, will ensure Digimon Adventure Tri. – Reunion, is available for purchase from May 16, 2017. The feature film has been produced by Toei Animation. It is Digimon‘s first feature-length movie since 2000. The movie was released sometime back in Japan and was loved by the series’ fans.

Digimon Adventure Tri. – Reunion picks up from where the Digimon Adventure 2002 series ended. The movie reunites the characters and original cast from the classic series. The story essentially takes place about six years from the time when Tai and the rest of the “DigiDestined” crossed over to the Digital World. The entire cast reunites after about three years have passed since the frenzied final battles between warring factions. Tai is now in high school, but the call of adventure and a cry for help from his friends is too difficult to ignore. Although the gate to the Digital World remains tightly shut, the time doesn’t stop for the team. Fortunately, “digi-volves” adventure begins once again.

The Digimon Adventure GEM Taichi/Greymon figure can now be ordered quite easily at Crunchyroll! More at WtW- https://t.co/armcos6bN5 pic.twitter.com/jf20btEBkd — With the Will (@WithTheWill) March 8, 2017

RELATED REPORTS BY THE INQUISITR

‘Sailor Moon Crystal’ Set 2 Black Moon Anime Blu-ray/DVD Home Media Confirmed – Shop-Exclusive Bonus Content Revealed

One Punch Man Anime Blu-ray/DVD Home Media Pre-Orders And Release Date Confirmed – Bonus Content Included

If you pre-order Digimon tri. Part 1 on BD directly from Shout, you get a lithograph of the cover! More at WtW-

https://t.co/2V8imWIpvN pic.twitter.com/QbRUb74xh6 — With the Will (@WithTheWill) March 9, 2017

The original Japanese version of the movie featured some exceptionally talented vocal artists, including Natsuki Hanae, Suzuko Mimori, Yoshimasa Hosoya, Mutsumi Tamura, and many others. Needless to add, almost every artist has lent his or her voice to many iconic animated characters. Fortunately, Toei Animation has ensured that the English version of Digimon Adventure Tri – Reunion too, features a stellar voice cast. The protagonist of the Digimon series, Tai Kamiya was originally voiced by Joshua Seth, and the company ensured to have him back on board. Interestingly, several of the voice artists who had lent their talents to various characters from popular franchise have been brought back for the feature film. Some of the notable mentions include Tom Fahn (Digimon: Digital Monsters), Kyle Hebert (Dragon Ball Super), Vic Mignogna (Star Trek Continues), Kirk Thornton (Sonic Boom), Colleen O’Shaughnessey (Toy Story 3), reported Anime News Network.

Digimon Adventure Tri. – Reunion will be available in a collectible DVD and Blu-ray Combo Pack. Each pack will contain exciting movie presentation. Fans will receive both versions – English voice cast and the original Japanese audio with English subtitles. Moreover, the packs will also contain bonus content. The Blu-ray Combo Pack is priced at mere $24.97, while the DVD carries an MSRP of $14.97. It has not been confirmed, but the Blu-Ray is expected to have the content encoded in full HD 1080p resolution, while the DVD may have the rather mundane 480p.

Digimon Adventure tri. Chapter 1: Reunion – English Dub Trailer https://t.co/xFnsqo2DSt pic.twitter.com/YE58YSIP7h — Young Pilot (@youngpilotv2l) March 9, 2017

Incidentally, Shout! Factory appears to have entered a long-term contract with Toei Animation. The company promises to to present new movie installments from the Digimon Adventure tri. feature film series on North American home entertainment in this entire year.

[Featured Image by Akiyoshi Hongo/Digimon/Toei Animation]