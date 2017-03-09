‘Teen Mom 2’ Kailyn Lowry Mentions Rumored Baby Daddy On Instagram?

Kailyn Lowry may have accidentally confirmed the identity of her third child’s father.

Following weeks of rumors claiming Chris Lopez, a friend of the Teen Mom 2 star, may have fathered the baby, Lowry hosted a live Instagram video and during her chat with fans, she spoke of a man named Chris after be questioned about her pregnancy.

On March 7, Radar Online shared details of the video, revealing that after a fan suggested she name her third child Holden, Kailyn Lowry joked, “Chris would say, ‘I’m Holden the baby!'”

Right away, many fans assumed Chris was the name of Kailyn Lowry’s baby daddy. “So the dad is Chris,” a viewer wrote, as another added, “She said it was Chris, I’m pretty positive!”

Following the confirmation of Kailyn Lowry’s pregnancy at the end of last month, a rep for the reality star told Radar Online that the father of her third child is a man she “briefly dated.” Around the same time, Kailyn Lowry confirmed on Twitter that she is not currently in a relationship with her baby’s father — or anyone else.

“We don’t know how involved the father will be,” the rep said last month. “[Kailyn Lowry] will release that information when she’s ready.”

Last week, Kailyn Lowry joined host Nessa Diab for a taping of the Teen Mom 2 live after show and during her visit to set, Lowry was asked about the father of her baby. However, rather than break the news during the show’s live taping, Lowry informed Diab that she was not ready to speak of the issue publicly. She also confirmed she was nearly halfway through her pregnancy, which meant she had conceived sometime around early November of last year, months after splitting from Javi Marrroquin.

Kailyn Lowry shocked fans at the end of last month when, after weeks of rumors, she took to her official website to confirm her pregnancy news with fans in an emotional blog post.

“I am pregnant,” she wrote. “Like any normal person, I want it to be a happy time… Please know this was a choice I made, I already know some won’t agree but I’ve been showered with support by the ones I love since I found out. Why did I wait? I’ve had a lot of health complications leading up to this pregnancy and I was not ready to release such private information on my own just yet being that I am so high risk with this pregnancy. I didn’t want to announce just to have another miscarriage and suffer through another grief.”

Kailyn Lowry suffered a miscarriage in late 2015 after becoming pregnant with her then-husband Javi Marroquin’s second child.

“I know this isn’t an ideal situation but I know everything will be okay,” she continued. “Having another child is something I am so happy about and I just can’t wait. My boys are so excited, those who love me are so excited, and I hope that everyone can just be happy for me during this time.”

In addition to Kailyn Lowry’s live Instagram hint in regard to her baby daddy’s identity, Chris Lopez also sparked rumors of his potential role in the child’s pregnancy in January when he spoke of a “miracle” baby on Twitter. Then, weeks later, after the tweet was tied to Lowry’s baby news, Lopez removed the post from his account.

To see more of Kailyn Lowry and her growing family, tune into Teen Mom 2 Season 7B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

