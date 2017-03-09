Scarlett Johansson Divorce: Romain Dauriac Could Take Baby Rose To France

Things got ugly for Scarlett Johansson and estranged husband Romain Dauriac as they are not only having a divorce battle but are also fighting for the custody of their two-year-old daughter, Rose. According to reports, there is a possibility that Dauriac could be granted custody of the toddler and if that happens, he could take her to France.

Dauriac is not backing down and he plans to fight for custody of his daughter, who he plans to take with him to France. As Dauriac’s lawyer, Harold Mayerson, made clear to People, Dauriac plans to file a petition to allow Rose to go to France. Mayerson added that Dauriac believes Scarlett Johannson cannot have primary custody over their child because of her busy work schedule.

Johansson’s case brings back memories of Gossip Girl’s Kelly Rutherford’s custody battle, in which she had to see her two kids move to Europe to be with their German citizen father. A legal expert also told People that Johansson’s career may be a disadvantage for her during this divorce and custody battle.

The court usually begins by assessing the parents and finding out which of them can offer a more stable living environment for the child, a law specialist told the publication. But for Scarlett Johansson, the case may not be that close to Rutherford’s at all, according to family lawyer Merritt Weisinger.

Weisinger told Hollywood Life that there is a big chance that Scarlett will have primary custody of Rose because she is only two-years-old.

“Because their child is so young, only two years old, the bias is still that young children belong with mom even though both parties are equal in the eyes of the law.”

Brian Perskin, a New York City divorce attorney, agreed and told the news outlet that Rose will likely be with the Ghost in the Shell actress. Although she may have a hectic schedule, Scarlett Johansson can clearly afford to pay for homeschooling and hire nannies to look after her child.

Romain’s lawyers, on the other hand, said that their client would not really want Rose to be removed from the United States. They told the publication that although Dauriac prefers the child to grow up in France, he can arrange with living with her in New York.

The lawyers believe that Scarlett Johansson and Romain will eventually settle from this divorce mess and come up with a solution that is best for their child.

Scarlett Johansson and Romain Dauriac married in 2014, shortly after the Avengers actress gave birth to Rose. The actress got to spend time traveling between France and New York City. She even moved to France, which she considered at that time the best decision.

Rumors of Scarlett and Romain’s split emerged a couple of months ago and it stated that the couple has been living separate lives since summer of 2016.

Despite their breakup, Scarlett Johannson and Romain Dauriac agreed to co-parent Rose every other week. And then Johansson thought she wanted a shorter schedule – she would take Rose with her for three days and Dauriac would spend time with his daughter for two days, a source revealed to Page Six. Eventually, the French journalist protested against the setup, which led to the custody battle.

This week, the 32-year-old actress filed for divorce on grounds of “the marriage being irretrievably broken,” court documents stated, according to Reuters. Romain has given a statement to E! News stating that it was “unfortunate” for his ex to have filed for a divorce in court.

“It is indeed unfortunate, especially for our daughter, that Scarlett filed in Court and made our personal differences so public. I would implore her to withdraw her action promptly and to go back, as uncomfortable as it might be, to the negotiating table.”

Scarlett Johansson’s divorce from Romain will be her second. She was married to actor Ryan Reynolds for two years before their split in 2010.

