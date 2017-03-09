‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Brady Has A Plan To Help Nicole And Holly

Days Of Our Lives fans are infuriated with Nicole Walker’s (Arianne Zucker) storyline right now. Viewers were looking forward to her having a baby. Now that little Holly is finally in the world, the writers decided to have a judge award Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) custody. It isn’t right and now, Nicole has kidnapped Holly and gone on the run. Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) was going to convince Nicole to return to Salem. However, he will have a different plan next week.

On a recent episode of Days Of Our Lives, Brady Black found Nicole Walker in a motel room. Everyone is under the assumption that he is going to convince her to return to Salem with Holly. Initially, that was his plan, but he will change his mind next week.

DOOL spoilers from She Knows reveal that on Friday, March 17, Brady will prepare to take Nicole and Holly to Canada. That’s right, he will go in the opposite direction and help Nicole keep baby Holly.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Arianne Zucker is leaving Days Of Our Lives. Her contract ends in April. However, fans will continue to see the actress until fall, so this isn’t the end of the story.

What is interesting about what is coming up next is that Chloe will get help from an unlikely person in her search for Nicole and Holly. In Nicole’s desperation, she will probably plead with Brady to help her. After all, Brady is on her side regarding baby Holly. Brady has tried to reason with Chloe over and over again. However, all of his attempts have yielded no results.

Chloe is unwilling to compromise on custody. She says everything is for the little girl. However, the truth is that Chloe got attached and doesn’t want to let go. At first, she said it was because of Deimos Kiriakis (Vincent Irizarry). Well, Deimos and Nicole broke up, but that still didn’t change Chloe’s mind. Then, it was the attempted murder charges, but those were dropped. After that, it was that Nicole was unstable and she “might” go back to Deimos.

No matter what Nicole does, Chloe has a reason for keeping her away from baby Holly. If she were truly interested in doing what was best for the newborn, she would work out joint custody, supervised visitation, or something. However, she decided on full custody and wouldn’t even let Nicole see her little girl or say goodbye. It is clear that Chloe does not have pure intentions like she claims.

Other Days Of Our Lives spoilers include Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) helping Justin (Wally Kurth) and Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) give Adrienne (Judi Evans) some pampering. Also, Dario’s (Jordi Vilasuso) feelings for Abigail (Marci Miller) will get stronger as he continues pretending to need dancing lessons. Valerie’s (Vanessa Williams) son, Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) will be welcomed into the Horton family. In fact, Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) will organize a big welcome celebration for her recently discovered grandson. As for Steve (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans), they will get updated information on Ava’s son.

What do you think of the storyline involving Nicole Walker and Chloe Lane? Are you shocked Black will try to get Nicole and baby Holly to Canada? Or did you expect Eric Martsolf’s character to help Nicole with the kidnapping scheme? What is going to happen next on Days Of Our Lives? Will the writers correct a wrong and end up giving Nicole custody after all of this is over?

