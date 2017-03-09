Harry Potter Actor Jim Tavare Suffers Broken Neck And Ribs In Head-On Car Crash

Harry Potter actor Jim Tavare is in intensive care after he was involved in a “head on” car crash on Monday.

The 54-year-old British actor and comedian, who played the role of Tom the Innkeeper in the 2004 film Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, was involved in a serious car accident and is fighting for recovery in a hospital Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after suffering a punctured lung, a broken neck, 15 broken ribs, fractures in both breastbones, multiple right leg fractures, and several other injuries, according to his wife Laura, in a message posted to her partner’s Facebook page on Tuesday.

Tavare played the role of Tom, owner of the Leaky Cauldron, a fictional pub in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, alongside several other British stars, including Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson.

Tavare’s partner Laura uploaded a photo of the seriously injured actor in a hospital bed on Tuesday. The photo shows him wearing a neck brace and hooked to monitors. But he managed, bravely, to raise an arm and give a thumbs up sign for the camera, despite looking weak and exhausted.

Laura asked his Facebook friends to keep her husband in their thoughts.

“This is Laura here. Now that his family have been informed, Jim has asked me to let you all know that he was involved in a serious car accident yesterday, a head-on collision,” Laura wrote on Facebook, according to the Guardian. “He’s currently in ICU intensive care. He has 15 broken ribs, fractures in breastbones, a punctured lung, multiple breaks in his right leg, and a broken neck.”

“He’s had two blood transfusions so far and is about to go in for his first surgery. This is for real, not a movie role,” she continued. “Please hold some good thoughts for him as he fights his way out of this.”

Laura did not say where the car crash took place. But it likely happened in the Los Angeles area where Tavare lives, according to the Guardian.

Hundreds of friends and Facebook followers reacted to Laura’s post, wishing the actor a quick recovery.

“Sending lots of love and the fact that there’s a thumbs up must be a positive x.”

Tavare was trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) in London. He made his first film appearance as a featured extra in Another Country (1984) while he was still a student. He appeared in several scenes in the film with Rupert Everett and Colin Firth.

He worked for many years as a stand-up comedian and made several appearances on TV shows as a guest comic.

He co-wrote and starred in a series of short films for BBC 2. He worked for Prince Charles on several private engagements, including at a private Christmas party and gala held at Highgrove. Queen Elizabeth II and several crowned head of states attended the event.

Tavare soon became known in Britain as Prince Charles’ favorite comic.

The Essex-born English comedian, actor, and musician co-wrote and starred in the BAFTA award-winning TV comedy series The Sketch Show on ITV.

He moved to Los Angeles in 2008 with his wife Laura, to pursue a career in acting and comedy after his successful appearance on NBC’s reality show Last Comic Standing.

He was a finalist on Last Comic Standing, finishing fourth place.

He appeared in the David Duchovny comedy drama Californication as the English butler of a hip-hop star. He made several guest-star appearances in series five of the NBC/Warner Bros comedy and spy drama Chuck.

He appeared on CBS’ Jimmy Kimmel Live, and on Comedy Central’s Tosh.0.

Tavare also appeared in the film The Cursed Man and in several music videos, including, It’s All About You by McFly and Roots Manuva’s Too Cool.

