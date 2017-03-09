Jennifer Lopez Dating Hunky Baseballer Alex Rodriguez, Says Age Is Just A Number

Recently, Jennifer Lopez’s meeting with her ex-boyfriend Ben Affleck sparked a number of people hoping that the old couple, famously known as Bennifer might reunite. On the contrary, there are those who believed that it was not a real possibility given Ben Affleck’s attempts to reconcile differences with his wife, Jennifer Garner. Well, an optimistic approach is not always likely true and the same applies here. Fans desperately hoped to see Bennifer again, but sadly that isn’t happening.

In other news, it seems that Jennifer Lopez is up and ready to kindle a romantic relationship with a handsome man, Alex Rodriguez, the former New York Yankees baseball star. However, sources have reported that for the time being, it is not serious at all which implies that Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are just dating, spending some time to get to know each other better. “Jennifer and Alex are both not looking for a relationship, just a good light-hearted time,” claimed an insider adding that, “They are on the exact same page.”

But how and when did Jennifer and Alex meet each other? It was learned last month that Alex Rodriguez attended one of Lopez’s All I Have shows at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. It was precisely here when the two interacted. According to reports, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez interacted backstage and things seemed friendly between them. After the show, they also posed for a photograph session together.

Another report claimed that even though their romance is still in very early stages, Lopez and Rodriguez have been spending time together in Miami because apparently, the Shades of Blue star has been currently working on her latest Spanish album in the city. Alex Rodriguez and his ex-girlfriend Anne Wojicicki, the CEO and Founder of 23andMe, broke up after a year of dating. As for Jennifer Lopez, it was recently reported that she had an on and off fling with Drake but then decided to take some time off not sure whether there ever was chemistry between the two. DraLo, as they became to be called, have decided to part ways given their busy schedules.

For the time being both Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez do not want to rush things. They want a good light-hearted time together. It is also important to understand that Jennifer has a very open-minded view on dating. Some celebrities are overly bothered by age but as for Jennifer, she does not care if her dating partner is younger than her. This is apparent by the fact that she was recently dating Drake, who is only 30 years old while she, on the other hand, is 47. Quite a stark age different, isn’t it?

In her words: “First of all, stop! I don’t date younger men. I don’t think men have to be younger. It’s not about that. I just meet people, and if I go out with them, I go out with them. And if I like them, I like them. And if I don’t, I don’t. It’s about the person, you know what I mean? It’s about who they are. It has nothing to do with age!”

It is quite clear that Lopez does not believe in age. When Lopez was dating Casper Smart, her backing dancer who was 18 years younger and the first younger guy she ever dated, everyone pointed their fingers towards her and she got labeled right away. Lopez stated, “For me, it isn’t about age. If they’re older, they’re older. If they’re younger, they’re younger. It depends on whether or not I’m attracted to their spirit, their soul, their whatever… their energy.”

