‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: How Far Will Dario Go To Get Abigail?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that fans can expect a love triangle to come up soon. However, viewers are debating on which Salem residents will be involved. One possibility is Dario (Jordi Vilasuso) and Abigail (Marci Miller). On yesterday’s episode, everyone was able to see just how smitten Dario Hernandez is with Chad DiMera’s (Billy Flynn) wife. With his feelings only growing for Abby, how far will he go to get the woman that he wants?

DOOL spoilers and theories are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what to expect on the NBC soap opera.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for next week reveal that Dario and Abigail will have more scenes together. According to She Knows, expect Dario Hernandez to continue his dancing lessons with Abigail. As he learns some moves, his feelings for Abby will continue to get stronger. This will happen on Monday’s episode of the long-running soap opera.

Dario is used to getting what he wants. He also has a habit of not playing very fair. Although he would treat Abigail well, she is married to Chad DiMera. She is not available. Dario knows this and has tried to bury his feelings, but it isn’t working. Every single time she walks into the room, Dario gets weak in the knees and seems to venture off into a daydream. So, just how far will Dario go in order to get Abigail?

That information is not known yet. However, there was a leaked audition tape that seems to suggest that Dario and Abigail will get married because of an immigration issue. However, at the time, she is allegedly still Chad’s wife. This will definitely pose some big problems, not just with Chad DiMera, but with immigration officers, too.

“A Vimeo video shows possible Days spoilers being leaked. According to this audition tape, when Dario’s residency status is in question, Abigail and Dario decide to marry, professing their love to a U.S. immigration agent, Officer Gilman, even though Abigail is still married to Chad.”

The audition tape could be an actual scene that is going to take place. Of course, there is always the chance that the audition tape was just that — an audition — and might not have anything to do with an upcoming storyline.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, executive producer Ken Corday revealed DOOL spoilers. He stated that “Chabby” is end game. However, he also explained that Chad and Abigail will have a lot of hurdles to get through before that happens.

“Chad and Abby are a rooting interest for the viewers, and they’re going to have to go through a lot of hurdles, but they’re the end game.”

If Dario’s feelings for Abigail continue to grow, he will likely resort to doing some dirty deeds in order to get Abigail. He already doesn’t like Chad and there is bad blood between the Kiriakis, DiMera, and Hernandez families. He will probably use any information he can get to convince Abigail to leave Chad and he will be there to pick up the pieces. However, he also doesn’t want to see Abby hurt and fans would hate Dario forever. It is something that “Chabby” shippers would not be able to get past if Dario caused a breakup.

What do you think? How far will Dario Hernandez go to get the woman of his dreams? Will he cause “Chabby” problems or will he stop himself from making some bad decisions? Can he control himself before he manages to ruin things for Chad and Abigail on Days Of Our Lives?

[Featured Image by Chris Haston/NBC]