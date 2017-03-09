Jennifer Lopez Dating Former Yankee Alex Rodriguez, Claims ‘I Am Not With Drake’

In the days following an appearance on the Today show where she admitted that Josh Lucas was her most memorable on-screen kiss, Jennifer Lopez has been romantically linked to former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez.

The revelation was made during a game of “spin the bottle” with hosts Kathie Lee Gifford and Jenna Bush Hager where the singer had to answer certain questions depending on where the game wheel landed.

Meanwhile, the New York Daily News has reported that Lopez, 47, and Rodriguez, 41, have been dating for at least four months. According to an unnamed source, the pair do not live together but have been seeing each other several times a month.

According to an E! News report, Lopez has been spending a lot of time in Miami, Rodriguez’s hometown, while recording her latest Spanish album. Rodriguez, who is reportedly based in Miami so he can spend time with his two daughters, was recently spotted backstage at one of Lopez’s concerts at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas where the star currently has a residency of her “All I Have” production.

According to a source, things between the two seemed “very friendly” backstage and the pair even stopped to pose for a photograph before leaving. With Lopez committed to a run of shows in the Nevada capital, it is rumored Rodriguez will be spending more time at his Hollywood Hills West home in California he purchased from Meryl Streep in 2014.

An E! News source has weighed in on the rumors, shedding some light on the famous couple’s blossoming relationship in the process.

“This is very, very new. It’s not serious at all. J. Lo is just dating. Jennifer and Alex are both not looking for a relationship, just a good light-hearted time. They are on the exact same page.”

Rumors have been swirling for months about the status of a relationship between Lopez and Canadian rapper Drake. The pair haven’t shied away from the spotlight, sharing snaps of their holiday plans together on Instagram.

???? <——– Lotta those A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Dec 11, 2016 at 3:48am PST

During their time together, it was reported that Drake showered Lopez with a number of romantic gestures, including gifting her a $100,000 Tiffany & Co. diamond necklace and throwing her a special winter wonderland themed party when he found out she never had the opportunity to attend her own school prom.

After months of speculation, Lopez finally cleared up the rumors when she appeared on Monday’s episode of the Daily Show.

Responding to a question from host Trevor Noah on the status of the couple’s relationship, Lopez’s answer was blunt.

“Let me clear this up. I am not with Drake. Maybe that’s all I need to say.”

What this development means for the neverending Drake-Rihanna saga is unclear.

Lopez is the latest in a string of high-profile women that have been linked to Rodriguez over the years. Rumors of an affair with Madonna in 2008 were the reported cause of his divorce from the mother of his two daughters, Cynthia Rodriguez.

Since then, the former Yankee has been romantically linked with Kate Hudson and Cameron Diaz. Most recently, Rodriguez has been in a relationship with Silicon Valley Billionaire Anne Wojcicki. The pair split earlier this year after dating for almost 12 months but only made the announcement publicly in the last two weeks.

What the future will hold for the pair remains unclear as both are set to have a busy summer. While Lopez is committed to her Las Vegas residency, Rodriguez has been announced as a full-time sports analyst with Fox for the network’s coverage of the NLB during the 2017 season.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]