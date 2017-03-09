Danielle Stislicki Update: Police Say ‘Progress’ Made In Case Of Missing Woman

Although it’s been over three months since missing Farmington Hills, Michigan, woman Danielle Stislicki vanished, police say they are making progress in her case.

Farmington Hills Police Chief Charles Nebus recently spoke out about the investigation into Danielle’s disappearance. He said just because law enforcement is still waiting for the crime lab to return results regarding evidence tested does not mean authorities have not been busy working on the young woman’s case.

According to CBS Detroit, Nebus said the following about the investigation.

“We’re busy everyday with it and we’ve made progress with it… It’s going in the right direction.”

Nebus further said that every day new evidence is being taken to the crime lab and that public perception about the work authorities are engaged in may be inaccurate.

CBS Detroit reports Nebus also stated the following about the case activity.

“If there’s a picture out there that we’re just waiting for the lab evidence, that’s not true… The investigation is ongoing. There’s all kinds of activity taking place.”

The police chief noted that he is aware that “people are anxious to know” what evidence police have found, and said police are just as “anxious to tell them.” Nevertheless, Nebus emphasized that giving the public information or releasing any potential clues in the case at present could tip off the perpetrator about what police have gathered, according to CBS Detroit.

Nebus would not comment as to whether police think Danielle is still alive, stating, “There’s a specific reason for that. I’m not going to comment.”

In mid-December police searched a home in Berkley and removed a mattress. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, some floorboards from the residence were also taken from the residence and were being tested, according to Click on Detroit.

The Berkley residence reportedly belongs to a former security guard who once worked at the MetLife building where Danielle also works.

Fox 2 Detroit has reported that the man’s sister-in-law, Elizabeth Newton, has alleged that eyewitnesses spotted Danielle and her brother-in-law together on the day the young woman vanished. Despite this, police have announced the former security guard is not currently a suspect or person of interest in Danielle’s case.

Danielle, 28, went missing sometime in the late afternoon of December 2, after leaving her job at MetLife at around 5 p.m. She had plans later in the evening to meet a lifelong female friend for dinner after first stopping at her apartment on the way home from work.

When Danielle failed to show up for their planned dinner, her friend became worried and headed to the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives. When the friend arrived, she found Danielle’s Jeep Renegade parked near her apartment. Danielle did not show up for work on Saturday the following morning.

Local law enforcement later announced that inside Danielle’s locked Jeep was her purse, her identification, and her credit cards. Danielle’s keys and cell phone were nowhere to be found. Thus, authorities announced her key ring contains a unique key charm consisting of a yellow figure with a green body and yellow legs. Danielle’s cell phone is a Samsung Galaxy Core Prime in a rose gold case.

Danielle is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing about 123 pounds. She has brown, wavy, medium-length hair and was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, a blue Eddie Bauer jacket, and burgundy boots when she vanished.

Police want to speak to anyone who may have spotted Danielle or her Jeep between 5 p.m. on Friday, December 2, and 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, when her vehicle was found. Danielle’s vehicle is a black 2015 Jeep Renegade with Michigan License Plate DGH 8957.

At press time, a GoFundMe campaign offering a reward for information that will lead to Danielle had jumped to $32,005, surpassing its original goal of $25,000 by several thousand dollars. Danielle’s employer, MetLife, is offering a $50,000 reward, and the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives is offering another $50,000, making the current reward $132,005.

The website www.finddani.org is another place where those who want to support the search for Danielle can find a bevy of information about her case. In addition, the “How Can I Help?” section of the website features social media links to the Twitter page @find_dani and details about tagging tweets and retweets. In addition, a link exists to the finddaniellestislicki Instagram page where memories of the young woman are being shared.

Anyone who has information regarding Danielle Stislicki is urged to call the Farmington Hills Police Command Desk at 248-871-2610 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or 1-800-773-2587. Those who call with any information about the missing woman can remain anonymous if they so desire.

